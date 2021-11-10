How to Watch, Stream Listen to Packers vs. Seahawks

Here is your weekly viewing information, plus some history and quarterback notes, with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (7-2) will host the Seattle Seahawks (3-5) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at Lambeau Field. Both teams hope to have their MVP-level quarterbacks back in the lineup. Here’s how to watch, listen and stream the game, plus a few other game notes.

How to Watch Packers vs. Seahawks

TV: CBS – Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline).

Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see if the game will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee (play-by-play) Larry McCarren (analyst). Sports USA – Josh Appel (play-by-play) and Mark Carrier (analyst).

History Lessons

Leader: The Packers are 11-8 against Seattle in the regular season and 3-1 in the playoffs.

Streak: Green Bay has won four of the last five overall and nine in a row at home. Seattle’s last win in Green Bay came in 1999, which was Brett Favre’s first game against former coach Mike Holmgren. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers is 4-0 against Seattle’s Russell Wilson at Lambeau Field.

Last matchup: In the 2019 playoffs, Green Bay led 21-3 at halftime but held on to win 28-23 and advance to the NFC Championship Game. Seattle had a shot for the go-ahead touchdown but Preston Smith’s third-down sack forced a punt, and Rodgers converted a third-and-9 with a completion to Jimmy Graham to clinch the victory. Aaron Jones had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs and Davante Adams had touchdown catches of 20 and 40 yards. Adams had a monster day with eight receptions for 160 yards.

The Quarterbacks

Packers: Assuming he’s cleared for takeoff following a bout with COVID-19, this will be Aaron Rodgers’ 199th career start. In NFL history, he is third with a 104.0 passer rating and first with a 4.66-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. This season, Rodgers is sixth with a 105.7 passer rating. In three home starts, he has nine touchdown passes (plus one rushing) and zero interceptions for a 124.4 passer rating.

“It is an interesting situation,” Seattle coach Pete Carroll said of Rodgers during a Monday press conference. “We’re going to prepare like we're going to see their best guys, and that's the way we'll go, and we'll expect that we'll see Aaron back out there. If that's not the case, then we'll have seen the game of Love and we'll know more about what we need to do there, but we've got to prepare for their best guys. And the way it looks, protocols and format and all that, he should be back out there.”

Seahawks: Assuming there are no setbacks with the surgically repaired middle finger on his throwing hand, this will be Russell Wilson’s 150th career start. He is fourth in NFL history with a 102.3 passer rating and third with a 3.38-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. This season, Wilson leads the NFL with a 125.3 rating – a whopping 14.3 points better than No. 2 Matthew Stafford of the Rams. He is first with 9.57 yards per attempt, second with a 72.0 percent completion rate and second with an 8.0 percent touchdown percentage. He’s thrown seven touchdown passes (and run for another) with zero interceptions for a 130.3 passer rating in three road starts.

