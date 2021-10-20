How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers vs. Washington

Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Washington Football Team will be broadcast to most of the nation.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (5-1) will host the Washington Football Team (2-4) at noon Sunday. Green Bay, playing the only home game over a span of five weeks, has won five in a row. Three of Washington’s losses have come against the Chargers, Bills and Chiefs.

Here is your viewing information for this week.

How to Watch Washington at Green Bay

TV: Fox – Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline).

Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see if the game will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee, Larry McCarren. SIRIUS – 119 (Was.), 121 (GB) | XM: 388 (Was.), 229 (GB) | SXM App: 831 (Was.), 811 (GB). ESPN Radio – Marc Kestecher (play-by-play) and Max Starks (analyst) and Dan Graziano (sideline).

Packers vs. Washington History

Leader: Green Bay leads the series 19-15-1 in regular-season play and 2-1 in the playoffs.

Streak: The Packers snapped a two-game losing streak when they beat Washington 20-15 on Dec. 8, 2019. Green Bay has won the last five meetings at Lambeau Field. Washington’s last win came in 1988, a 20-17 verdict secured on Chip Lohmiller’s late field goal. Don Majkowski was 8-of-26 passing for Green Bay, with five of those completions to running backs and only two to Sterling Sharpe.

Last meeting: In that 2019 game, the Packers raced to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a 4-yard run by Aaron Jones and a 12-yard pass to Robert Tonyan. Mason Crosby made a pair of chip-shot field goals to hold off Washington, which scored on Adrian Peterson’s 2-yard run and Dwayne Haskins’ 13-yard pass to Terry McLaurin. Jones had 192 total yards and Kenny Clark had 1.5 sacks.

The Quarterbacks

Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers is 2-3 against Washington in regular-season play and 3-3 overall. He’s thrown 13 touchdowns vs. one interception in those six games but the team has scored 20 points or less four times. For the season, Rodgers is ninth in passer rating (104.6) and only 23rd in attempts. In his last 10 home starts, Rodgers has 29 touchdown passes (plus three more rushing) against only two interceptions for a passer rating of 122.4.

Washington: The Football Team signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick in free agency but he suffered a hip injury in the opener and is on injured reserve. Taylor Heinicke, who kept Washington competitive in last year’s playoffs against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, is 23rd in passer rating (86.9) overall but has a mark of 107.5 on the road. He’s averaging more than 5 yards per carry but didn’t rush the ball last week vs. Kansas City. Coach Ron Rivera wants him to be more aggressive. “That's something we have to sit down and talk with Taylor about,” Rivera said on Monday. “Is he trying too much to stay in the pocket, too much to go through the progressions instead of being a little creative at times?”

