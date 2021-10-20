    • October 20, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers vs. Washington

    Sunday's game between the Green Bay Packers and Washington Football Team will be broadcast to most of the nation.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (5-1) will host the Washington Football Team (2-4) at noon Sunday. Green Bay, playing the only home game over a span of five weeks, has won five in a row. Three of Washington’s losses have come against the Chargers, Bills and Chiefs.

    Here is your viewing information for this week.

    How to Watch Washington at Green Bay

    TV: Fox – Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst) and Pam Oliver (sideline).

    Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

    Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see if the game will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    jennings
    Play
    News

    Jennings, Harris Will Be Inducted in Packers Hall of Fame After Rocky Endings

    Greg Jennings and Tim Harris will be inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame on Sept. 1.

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_16976811
    Play
    News

    Opponents See Green Light Against Packers’ Red-Zone Defense

    The Green Bay Packers' all-time bad defense in the red zone stands in stark contrast to its performance on the other 80 yards.

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_16612449
    Play
    News

    Bakhtiari Expected to Make Practice Debut This Week

    Speaking a day after his Green Bay Packers posted a fifth consecutive win, coach Matt LaFleur revealed a bunch of injury information on Monday.

    Oct 18, 2021

    Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee, Larry McCarren. SIRIUS – 119 (Was.), 121 (GB) | XM: 388 (Was.), 229 (GB) | SXM App: 831 (Was.), 811 (GB). ESPN Radio – Marc Kestecher (play-by-play) and Max Starks (analyst) and Dan Graziano (sideline).

    Packers vs. Washington History

    Leader: Green Bay leads the series 19-15-1 in regular-season play and 2-1 in the playoffs.

    Streak: The Packers snapped a two-game losing streak when they beat Washington 20-15 on Dec. 8, 2019. Green Bay has won the last five meetings at Lambeau Field. Washington’s last win came in 1988, a 20-17 verdict secured on Chip Lohmiller’s late field goal. Don Majkowski was 8-of-26 passing for Green Bay, with five of those completions to running backs and only two to Sterling Sharpe.

    Last meeting: In that 2019 game, the Packers raced to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter on a 4-yard run by Aaron Jones and a 12-yard pass to Robert Tonyan. Mason Crosby made a pair of chip-shot field goals to hold off Washington, which scored on Adrian Peterson’s 2-yard run and Dwayne Haskins’ 13-yard pass to Terry McLaurin. Jones had 192 total yards and Kenny Clark had 1.5 sacks.

    The Quarterbacks

    Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers is 2-3 against Washington in regular-season play and 3-3 overall. He’s thrown 13 touchdowns vs. one interception in those six games but the team has scored 20 points or less four times. For the season, Rodgers is ninth in passer rating (104.6) and only 23rd in attempts. In his last 10 home starts, Rodgers has 29 touchdown passes (plus three more rushing) against only two interceptions for a passer rating of 122.4.

    Washington: The Football Team signed veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick in free agency but he suffered a hip injury in the opener and is on injured reserve. Taylor Heinicke, who kept Washington competitive in last year’s playoffs against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, is 23rd in passer rating (86.9) overall but has a mark of 107.5 on the road. He’s averaging more than 5 yards per carry but didn’t rush the ball last week vs. Kansas City. Coach Ron Rivera wants him to be more aggressive. “That's something we have to sit down and talk with Taylor about,” Rivera said on Monday. “Is he trying too much to stay in the pocket, too much to go through the progressions instead of being a little creative at times?”

    Next Story

    USATSI_13768897
    News

    How to Watch, Stream, Listen to Packers vs. Washington

    27 seconds ago
    USATSI_16888285
    News

    There’s Optimism Smith Will Keep Ironman Streak Alive

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_13215049
    News

    Packers Release Dunbar in Practice-Squad Swap

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_16977036
    News

    Undefeated Cardinals Remain No. 1 in Composite NFL Power Rankings

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_13901709
    Injuries

    Packers Are Limping; How About Upcoming Opponents?

    23 hours ago
    jennings
    News

    Jennings, Harris Will Be Inducted in Packers Hall of Fame After Rocky Endings

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_16976811
    News

    Opponents See Green Light Against Packers’ Red-Zone Defense

    Oct 19, 2021
    USATSI_16612449
    News

    Bakhtiari Expected to Make Practice Debut This Week

    Oct 18, 2021
    USATSI_16977390
    News

    Report Card: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears

    Oct 18, 2021