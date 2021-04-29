How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft: Channels, Draft Order, Mocks

The NFL Draft will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Here’s what you need to know.

How Can You Watch?

ESPN, ABC and NFL Network will air all seven rounds. The first round will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, the second and third rounds at 6 p.m. Friday and the fourth through seventh rounds at 11 a.m. Saturday. The draft also will be streamed on the NFL and ESPN apps. Here is every way you can watch the draft.

When Will the Green Bay Packers Pick?

Green Bay owns the 29th pick of the first round. Green Bay also owns the 30th pick of the second round (No. 62), the 29th pick of the third round (No. 92), the 30th and 37th selections of the fourth round (Nos. 135 and 142), the 29th and 34th selections of the fifth round (Nos. 173 and 178), the 30th and 36th picks of the sixth round (Nos. 214 and 220) and the 29th pick of the seventh round (No. 256).

Packers Draft History

From 2012 through 2020, Green Bay’s first pick was used on a defensive player every year. That streak was snapped last year when general manager Brian Gutekunst moved up for quarterback Jordan Love.

None of the last seven No. 29 picks have been selected to a Pro Bowl. Four of the seven haven’t been a full-time starter for any season. The Vikings got back-to-back Pro Bowlers with receiver Cordarrelle Patterson (four times as a returner) and safety Harrison Smith (five times).

Linebacker Dave Wilcox (San Francisco, 1964) and Fran Tarkenton (Minnesota, 1961) are the only Hall of Famers.

While not quite Hall of Famers, linebacker Nick Barnett (2003) and safety George Teague (1993) were solid picks as Green Bay’s most recent No. 29 selections.

Will Brian Gutekunst Make a Trade?

History says yes. General manager Brian Gutekunst has traded up in each of his three drafts. He moved down and then up to get Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander in 2018, up to get ascending safety Darnell Savage in 2019 and up to controversially select quarterback Jordan Love in 2020.

“It’s always tempting for me,” Gutekunst said. “I think when you’re sitting at 29, watching those kind of players come off the board, that you spend so much time studying and thinking about how they could affect your football team, it’s always tempting.”

The Latest Mock Drafts

It's not a mock, but here are five options from NFL scouts.

Our mock draft from one week until the draft.

A wide range of mocks from this week.

Packers Draft Series

Here are our position-by-position previews of the draft, with personal stories, outside-the-box-score stats and scouting information from NFL Draft Bible.

Safeties: Coming Thursday.

History Guides Look at Cornerbacks

It's the Sons Time to Shine in Loaded Cornerback Group

History Guides Look at Outside Linebackers

Paye Leads Deep Group of Edge-Rushing Prospects

History Guides Look at Linebackers

Parsons, Owusu-Koramoah, Collins Lead Superb Linebacker Class

History Guides Look at Defensive Tackles

Barmore Atop Weak Class of Defensive Linemen

History Guides Look at Receivers



Toney, Bateman Part of Group Available to Packers



History Guides Look at Offensive Tackles

Loaded Class Awaits Tackle-Needy Packers

History Guides Look at Interior Offensive Line

Vera-Tucker, Humphrey and the Rest of the Interior O-Linemen

History Guides Look at Tight Ends

Pitts Leads Weak Group of Tight Ends

History and Top Prospects at Running Back

History and Top Prospects at Quarterback

What’s the First-Round Draft Order?

Here's the order for Thursday night. For all seven rounds, click here.

1) Jacksonville Jaguars

2) New York Jets

3) San Francisco 49ers (from HOU through MIA)

4) Atlanta Falcons

5) Cincinnati Bengals

6) Miami Dolphins (from PHI)

7) Detroit Lions

8) Carolina Panthers

9) Denver Broncos

10) Dallas Cowboys

11) New York Giants

12) Philadelphia Eagles (from SF through MIA)

13) Los Angeles Chargers

14) Minnesota Vikings

15) New England Patriots

16) Arizona Cardinals

17) Las Vegas Raiders

18) Miami Dolphins

19) Washington Football Team

20) Chicago Bears

21) Indianapolis Colts

22) Tennessee Titans

23) New York Jets (from SEA)

24) Pittsburgh Steelers

25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LAR)

26) Cleveland Browns

27) Baltimore Ravens

28) New Orleans Saints

29) Green Bay Packers

30) Buffalo Bills

31) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City Chiefs)

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers