How to Watch the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl Through Packers Goggles

Get a glimpse of Matt LaFleur's revamped Green Bay Packers coaching staff when the NFC faces the AFC in the Pro Bowl on Sunday in Las Vegas.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Pro Bowl – the NFL’s annual all-star game in which fans care a lot more about who is selected for the game than the game itself – will be played at 2 p.m. Sunday in Las Vegas.

The NFC squad will be coached by the Green Bay Packers’ Matt LaFleur and his revamped coaching staff. It will not include any Packers players, though. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, receiver Davante Adams and defensive tackle Kenny Clark were selected but none are participating. Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins replaced Rodgers, Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans replaced Adams and Philadelphia’s Javon Hargrave replaced Clark.

“It’s a pretty special experience for everybody involved, and we want to make it fun for these guys,” LaFleur told Packers.com’s Larry McCarren.

LaFleur said the playbook for the game is “not very thick.” He left it up to his assistants to get a plan in place.

New Packers Coaching Staff Will Debut at Pro Bowl

This will be the first “game” coached by Green Bay’s new coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is the new coach in Denver, and he brought along tight ends coach Justin Outten to be his offensive coordinator. Meanwhile, quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Luke Getsy went to the Chicago to be the play-calling offensive coordinator under new coach Matt Eberflus.

Offensive line coach Adam Stenavich replaced Hackett as coordinator, assistant offensive line coach Luke Butkus was promoted to line coach, receivers coach Jason Vrable is taking on added responsibilities as passing game coordinator and John Dunn was promoted to tight ends coach.

“It’s well-documented and well-seen what he’s done with our offensive line. He’s a guy that has a bright, bright future,” LaFleur told McCarren of why he picked Stenavich.

With the firing of special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton, only assistant Rayna Stewart remains on staff. Longtime NFL coordinator Rich Bisaccia could be the pick. He also was in the running for the job in Chicago but Eberflus went with former 49ers coordinator Richard Hightower. Bisaccia finished this season as the interim coach in Las Vegas, making the site of this year's Pro Bowl handy for LaFleur.

“We’re going through the process right now,” LaFleur said. “We’ll talk to a lot of coaches around the league and ultimately make the best decision for the Green Bay Packers.”

How To Watch the 2021 NFL Pro Bowl

TV: ESPN/ABC.

Live stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

Commentators: Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick and Lisa Salters.

Kickoff: 2 p.m.

Rules Experiments

(Note: This section is from NFL Communications.)

The 2022 Pro Bowl will continue to serve as a platform for innovation and will be implementing the Spot and Choose method proposed to the Competition Committee by the Baltimore Ravens at the beginning of the game (after the coin toss) and at the start of the second half for this game only. The Spot and Choose method will also be implemented should the 2022 Pro Bowl go to overtime.

At the start of the game, the Referee, in the presence of the head coach or captains of both teams, shall toss a coin at the center of the field. Prior to the Referee’s toss, the call of “heads” or “tails” must be made by the head coach or captain of the visiting team. The winner of the toss must choose between one of the two privileges, and the loser of the toss is given the other. The two privileges are:

“Spot” – place the ball on the field for the first play of the first quarter, including the designation of direction OR

“Choose” – decide whether to start on offense or defense from the other team’s designated spot and direction

Regardless of which privilege is chosen by the winner of the toss, Privilege A (Spot) is to be exercised before Privilege B (Choose), so that the selection of whether to play offense or defense is made after the starting field position is chosen.

To start the second half, the loser of the start-of-game coin toss has the option to choose one of the two privileges, with the other team given the other.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will continue with two rule changes from previous years.

Following a successful field goal or try attempt, the scoring team (Team A), has the following options:

1. Team A may elect to give Team B the ball at Team B’s 25-yard line (1st-and-10), beginning a new series of downs.

2. Team A may elect to take the ball at their own 25-yard line (4th-and-15).

If Team A is successful in making a first down, Team A will maintain possession and a new series of downs will continue as normal.

If Team A is unsuccessful in making a first down, the result will be a turnover on downs and Team B will take possession at the dead ball spot.

Incentives

The Pro Bowl isn’t exactly known for high-level competition. So, the NFL created an incentive structure. Each player who is recognized for an in-game accomplishment may choose a charitable cause from among the charities the NFL Foundation supports.

They are: Defensive and Offensive MVP ($20,000 apiece), longest field goal, most passing yards, most rushing yards, most receiving yards and most tackles ($10,000 apiece), and each interception and each touchdown ($2,500 apiece). If a team rushes for 100 yards, $2,500 will be granted to each offensive lineman’s charity.

Fans Love Davante Adams

Adams finished No. 1 among receivers in the fan vote and was one of three Packers selections.

When the fan vote was combined with the votes of the players and coaches to form the rosters, the Indianapolis Colts had a league-high seven selections. The Kansas City Chiefs (six), Los Angeles Chargers (six), Baltimore Ravens (five), Cleveland Browns (five), Dallas Cowboys (five), San Francisco 49ers (five) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (five) were the other teams with at least five. A case could have been made for a few more Packers, including All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell.

Related Story