If Bakhtiari Can’t Play, Packers Have Huge Hole at Left Tackle

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t practice on Wednesday as the Green Bay Packers hit the practice field for the first time in advance of Sunday’s game at the Houston Texans.

Bakhtiari exited the loss at Tampa Bay in the third quarter. On a run by Aaron Jones, he was engaged with linebacker Lavonte David, tripped over teammate John Lovett and fell to the turf. Defensive tackle William Gholston then plopped on top of Bakhtiari.

With that, his day was done after 40 snaps.

“There’s nothing new” to report, coach Matt LaFleur said before practice.

Bakhtiari’s in the midst of two noteworthy streaks. He’s been picked to the prestigious Associated Press All-Pro team each of the last four seasons. Including playoffs, he’s started 50 consecutive games at left tackle.

If he can’t play, the Packers will have quite a conundrum in replacing the irreplaceable Bakhtiari. Rick Wagner finished the game at left tackle, but that’s a position he hadn’t started at since his college days at Wisconsin. Predictably, he looked like a fish out of water. The upside with going that route is the other four starters could stay in their spots.

Another option would be moving Billy Turner, who has played well in three starts at right tackle, over to left tackle. Wagner could then step in at his natural spot at right tackle. Or, the Packers could move left guard Elgton Jenkins to left tackle, though that would require a new starter at left guard. Jenkins played well as the Week 1 starter at right tackle.

LaFleur, not surprisingly, had little interest in providing the slightest inkling of how he might handle Bakhtiari’s potential absence.

The Packers wouldn’t be in this position had general manager Brian Gutekunst re-signed Jared Veldheer. Instead, he signed Wagner in free agency and Veldheer retired. 

“That’s just something that we're going to try to evaluate throughout the week, and then you guys will see it on gameday,” he said.

Wherever there’s a weakness, the Texans no doubt will try to exploit it with J.J. Watt, who is capable of dominating at any spot on the defensive line. Watt has three sacks this season and 99 for his career.

This story will be updated with the injury reports.

