If Packers Trade Rodgers, This Would Be Worst Outcome

From best to worst, here is a ranking of the possible resolutions to the Aaron Rodgers drama.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – At this point, what Aaron Rodgers plans to do next football season is anyone’s guess. Will he be the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers or ask for a trade to another team? Will he retire to host a game show or captain a crab boat in Alaska?

There’s still plenty of optimism from those who work at 1265 Lombardi Ave. that Rodgers will return to Green Bay for a 15th season as the starter. However, on the heels of a report that Rodgers was “truly torn” on where he wanted to play next season, and that he’s considering three other teams – if he’s “truly torn,” then there must be another team or teams that he’s torn over, right? – there’s nothing beautiful about this mystery from the team’s perspective.

With that said, here are the options, ranked from best to worst.

Aaron Rodgers Returns with a Tom Brady-Style Extension

To say Rodgers has never really given the Packers a break financially perhaps isn’t true. In 2018, he signed a four-year extension worth $134 million. Maybe he could have earned $160 million.

Nonetheless, what is true is Brady played under below-market contracts. Both players signed extensions in 2013, which helpfully allows an apples-to-apples comparison. From 2013 through 2021, Brady earned about $229.5 million while Rodgers earned $258.5 million. That’s $29 million, or $3.2 million. Over the past eight seasons, Rodgers took up a bigger percentage of the salary cap six times. Ultimately neither team won the Super Bowl in 2021, but it was a lot easier for the Buccaneers to build around Brady’s cap charge of merely $10.55 million than it was for Green Bay to build around Rodgers’ cap charge of $27.57 million.

“First of all, I’d like all of our players to take the minimum,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said with a smile before the Scouting Combine. “That would be great, and I know Russ (Ball) would be very appreciative of that, as well. In some ways I think Aaron has taken some under-valued numbers along the way. This is the MVP of the league. What he means to our football team is so important. To me, you work everything else around that.”

Nobody should ever be upset over a player’s paycheck. But it’s undeniable that if Team A is paying its quarterback $40 million per season and Team B is paying its quarterback $30 million per season, Team B can afford one more really, really good player.

Aaron Rodgers Returns with Long-Term Extension

Even if Rodgers signs through, say, 2025, the annual drama isn’t going anywhere. Every year, he’ll need to step away and decide if he wants to play again, which is understandable. But at least they’d control his rights if he wants out.

Aaron Rodgers Returns with Short-Term Extension

A two-year extension would mean less of an impact on the salary cap because the Packers could add three void years on the back end to ease the short-term pain. The drawback is if he were to leave via free agency following the 2023 season, the Packers would receive only a fifth-round compensatory pick.

Aaron Rodgers Is Traded to Denver Broncos

Looking purely at draft capital, Denver has by far the most to offer in a trade of the three reported suitors. First and foremost, it owns the ninth pick of the upcoming draft. Elite prospects generally are found in the top 10. Moreover, the Broncos have two second-round picks, including the eighth pick of that round.

With Rodgers’ relationship with coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos have always seemed like the most likely landing spot. They’re also in the best position cap-wise to make a trade and build around Rodgers. There’s no doubt the Packers want Rodgers to make another run in 2022. But a trade to Denver would be a win-win, so long as Gutekunst nails that first pick. A scout at heart, he’d be up for the challenge.

Aaron Rodgers is Traded to Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers weren’t very good last season but they did sneak into the playoffs, meaning they have the 20th pick of the first round. Getting Rodgers means going all-in for a championship, so they probably don’t a lot of talented veterans they’d be willing to throw into the deal to sweeten the pot.

Aaron Rodgers is Traded to Tennessee Titans

Having earned the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs last season, the Titans have a powerful roster that would be incredibly appealing to Rodgers. However, Tennessee owns the 26th pick of the first round and sent its second-round pick to Atlanta in the Julio Jones trade.

The bigger problem is the Titans – who are dealing with their own cap problems – probably would be forced to send Ryan Tannehill back to Green Bay. Tannehill is a good quarterback – at this point, he’s clearly better than Jordan Love – but his cap charge of $38.6 million includes a guaranteed base salary of $29 million. That means taking on Tannehill would actually add $9.18 million to Green Bay’s cap problems. (His $29 million salary minus the cap savings of $19.82 million in trading Rodgers.)

Whatever the decision with Rodgers, the resolution ideally would positively impact Green Bay’s salary cap. If Rodgers went to Gutekunst and asked to be traded to Tennessee, it would only add to the challenge of Green Bay’s difficult offseason.