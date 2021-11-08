In World’s Most Dramatic Video, Wilson Announces He’ll Face Packers

Will it be Russell Wilson vs. Aaron Rodgers on Sunday? Here is what Rodgers needs to do to be back for the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Russell Wilson will be back at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Will he square off against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers?

Wilson on Monday posted an over-the-top video that suggests he is coming back from a lung transplant, an Alex Smith-style broken leg that almost required amputation or a cross-continent hike that was uphill both ways instead of an injured finger. The video showed Wilson – wearing a mask – huddling with doctors, touching a football with his nonthrowing hand, acting out plays pregame, testing his grip with a series of pump-fakes, throwing a football, walking onto a football field and staring at a camera with an especially intense glare.

Oh, and there was a brief clip of Lambeau Field in the middle of the field, and it concludes with him walking through the visitor’s tunnel at Lambeau.

So, the Seahawks will have their star quarterback on the field for a huge game for their playoff hopes. Seattle is 3-5 and in 10th place in the NFC playoff chase.

Seattle lost at home to the Rams in the game in which Wilson suffered a "ruptured" middle finger on his throwing hand, then went 1-2 with Geno Smith at quarterback. It is coming off its bye week.

Now, will Rodgers be back for the Packers after sitting out Sunday’s 13-7 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs while recuperating from a bout with COVID?

According to the NFL’s “Treatment Rubric for Non-Fully Vaccinated COVID-19 Positive Individual who is Symptomatic,” Rodgers could be cleared on Saturday and able to play on Sunday so long as:

Player with moderate symptoms passes cardiac screen (which may be conducted during 10-day isolation period subject to the Club physician’s discretion); AND

1. At least 10 days have passed since the date symptoms of COVID-19 were first reported to Club medical staff; and

2. At least 24 hours have passed since last fever without the use of fever-reducing medications; and

3. Other symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath) have improved; and

4. Return approved by the Club physician, after consultation with ICS [Infectious Control for Sports] and notification of NFL Chief Medical Officer; and

5. Local regulations and requirements are satisfied.

There is no mention of Rodgers having to test negative twice in a 24-hour span, as we have erroneously reported. Upon double-checking with an NFL spokesman, “These policies are designed by the experts and have been shared with the CDC. It’s been demonstrated that someone who is positive could continue to show that he was positive with subsequent tests long after the 10-day period but be of no risk to others or himself. In fact, it’s been determined that a player who tests positive doesn’t have to test for 90 days.”

That 90-day period is what the league calls a “testing holiday.”

Rodgers “would not be held out as a high-risk close contact” if a teammate tested positive for COVID. “He would just be monitored for symptoms more closely. But all other protocols apply – mask wearing, distancing, limits on activities outside the facility and limits on travel.” Vaccinated players are allowed to travel during bye weeks. If the Packers were to get a first-round bye, Rodgers would not be allowed to travel; he would have to report to the facility for daily, in-person symptom checks.

In games played at Lambeau Field, Rodgers is 4-0 against Wilson. Seattle lost at Lambeau Field by scores of 27-17 in 2015, 38-10 in 2016, 17-9 in 2017 and 28-23 in the 2019 playoffs. Wilson has four touchdowns vs. six interceptions in those games while Rodgers has eight touchdowns vs. one interception.

While he doesn’t need to test negative, perhaps Rodgers will video himself taking a home COVID test with Ray LaMontagne’s “Trouble” serving as the musical score to announce his return on Saturday.