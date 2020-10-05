Inactives: Adams, Clark, Gary Out for Packers; Star Receivers In for Falcons

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Receiver Davante Adams, defensive tackle Kenny Clark, outside linebacker Rashan Gary and tight end Marcedes Lewis are among the Green Bay Packers’ inactives for Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

For Atlanta, its big news isn’t who is out but who is playing. Receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, who were questionable, will be in the lineup.

For the Packers, several players who were questionable will play, as well: cornerback Jaire Alexander (hand), tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle), running back/receiver/returner Tyler Ervin, center Corey Linsley (groin), guard Elgton Jenkins (back/rib), outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (ankle) and punter JK Scott (illness).

Adams tweeted the news on Monday morning, though he later deleted it.

“Sorry fans and friends I won't be on the field tonight. I’ve done everything I need to do and proved I’m ready but I guess I don’t know my body as well as others,” Adams posted. "Good luck out there to my boys.”

For Adams, this marks a second consecutive game on the sideline. For Clark, it’s his third. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle suffered a groin injury during the first half at Minnesota in Week 2. As was the case with Adams when he talked to reporters on Thursday, Clark spoke optimistically when he spoke on Saturday.

“It’s been tough on me, just not being able to be out there with the guys,” Clark said. “Just be out there, I’ve just miss playing ball. I only got like probably 14, 15 snaps the whole season so it’s been a tough start for me.”

Gary missed the end of last week’s game against New Orleans with an ankle injury. Adams, Clark and Gary were questionable on the injury report. Lewis was doubtful with a knee injury. The 36-year-old has played all 16 games four of the last five seasons. Lewis, who caught a touchdown pass last week, will missed mostly as a blocker. That could be a big blow considering the lack of firepower in the passing game without Adams and Allen Lazard.

With the team shorthanded at receiver, Darrius Shepherd could be thrust into a key role exactly 51 weeks after his forgettable performance vs. Detroit.

The other inactives are cornerback Parry Nickerson and quarterback Jordan Love.

Atlanta will be without four starters on defense. Defensive end Takk McKinley, who’s among the NFL leaders in quarterback hits, and hard-hitting safety Keanu Neal are inactive. Cornerbacks Darqueze Dennard (injured reserve) and A.J. Terrell (COVID-19) are on reserve lists. Kicker Younghoe Koo is inactive, as well. Elliott Fry, a first-year player from South Carolina, will kick.

