Inconsistent Play Has Packers Confronting Daunting History

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Inconsistency has been one of the few consistencies for the Green Bay Packers.

Somehow, coach Matt LaFleur hoped to find a consistently good formula during the bye week to beat the Seattle Seahawks in Sunday’s NFC Divisional playoff game.

“I just think putting four quarters of consistent football in all three phases – it certainly hasn’t felt like we’ve accomplished that, although we’ve found a way [to win],” LaFleur said on Monday. “And that’s what’s a credit to those guys in that locker room is they find a way to come out on top. But I just think in terms of the consistency in all three phases for four quarters.”

Interestingly, the Packers and Seahawks were two of the three playoff teams to be outgained this season. That’s led to both teams being forced to survive one close game after another. Historically, however, that’s not a winning formula. According to Pro Football Reference, only one team in NFL history has won the Super Bowl while being outgained for the season (the 2001 Patriots) and only one other team reached the Super Bowl while being outgained (the 1993 Bills).

“We’re yet to play [a complete] game on offense and defense and play four quarters really well,” defensive tackle Dean Lowry said. “We’re definitely an ascending team. We’ve shown that we can be dominant at times. We’ve just got to put it all together.”

That quest for 60 minutes of quality football – or at least close to 60 minutes – has been ongoing since a blowout win of Oakland at midseason. During the second half of the season, the Packers faced five teams with 11-plus losses, one team with a .500 record and two teams with winning records. That should have been Green Bay’s chance to string together some convincing performances. Instead, in order, the Packers got crushed by the Chargers (5-11), beat the Panthers (5-11) by inches, got destroyed by the 49ers (13-3), pulled away in the fourth quarter against the Giants (4-12), held off second-half comebacks by the Redskins (3-13) and Bears (8-8), dominated the second half to rally past the Vikings (10-6) and needed a big comeback to beat the Lions (3-12-1).

Offensively, the Packers have 16 quarters of 10-plus points but 18 quarters of zero points. Defensively, the Packers have played 20 shutout quarters but given up 10-plus points in 12 quarters. For comparison, top-seeded San Francisco has 25 quarters of 10-plus points and 11 quarters of zero points on offense, and 25 shutout quarters vs. 11 quarters of 10-plus points on defense

How can the Packers get more of those good quarters and good halves?

“Keep trying. You know, keep trying,” veteran defensive back Tramon Williams said. “Obviously, if we were able to do it, we would’ve done it already. We’ve just got to keep practicing, keep trying and hopefully it comes together at the right time.”