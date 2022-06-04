Inexplicably, No Packers Selected for 25-And-Under List

Pro Football Network published a list of the top 25 players in the NFL who are 25 and younger. No Packers made the list, with some obvious oversights.

No members of the Green Bay Packers made the list. Including the 21 honorable mentions that bumped the young-guys list up to 46, only one Packers player made the cut: safety Darnell Savage.

That would suggest a lack of young, high-level talent on the roster. Young players are the lifeblood of most teams because they’re playing under inexpensive rookie contracts. It’s those contracts that make the accounting work for teams like the Packers, who have a roster filled with high-priced veterans.

The reality isn’t quite so dreary. Not even close, actually. Listed from youngest to oldest, here are five standout Packers who will be 25 or younger when the season kicks off on Sept. 11.