SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Injury Report: Vikings Place Hunter on IR

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Just as Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was getting ready to sit down for his Zoom call with beat reporters, the Minnesota Vikings dropped a big bit of news.

Star pass rusher Danielle Hunter had been placed on the NFL’s new three-week injured reserve list. Suddenly, a giant conundrum – who would line up at right tackle to face perhaps the league’s premier left-side pass rusher in Sunday’s Week 1 rivalry showdown – had been solved.

“That’s the first I’ve heard of it,” Rodgers said. “He’s a fantastic player, so that’s definitely a loss for their defense.”

Hunter finished second to Green Bay’s Za’Darius Smith with 88 total pressures last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Of those, a league-high 85 came when he was aligned on the left. He finished fourth in the league with 14.5 sacks last season. Over the past four seasons, he has 48.5 sacks and five forced fumbles. At age 25, he became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks.

Hunter didn’t practice in training camp because of an undisclosed injury but was expected to play Sunday. Instead, he suffered a “tweak” to his neck.

Obviously, a cornerback’s best friend is a pass rush. With a fresh group of cornerbacks following the release of longtime starter Xavier Rhodes and the free-agent departures of Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander, a strong pass rush would have provided a welcome bit of help to Mike Hughes, Holton Hill and rookies Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler.

The Vikings acquired Yannick Ngakoue in a trade with Jacksonville last week. He rushed from the defense’s right side, or against the offensive left tackle, on about three-quarters of his rushes last season, according to PFF. Presumably, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari would have faced Ngakoue while whoever starts at right tackle would have had to deal with Hunter.

“I always feel like in today’s league the way that people throw the ball and how important that is with how the big plays happen, is that the more times that you can have more guys that can rush the quarterback and cover, the better it is,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said on Wednesday of the trade.

For Green Bay, two key defenders, defensive tackle Montravius Adams and safety Raven Greene, returned to practice. They were limited participation.

Injury Report

Packers

DNP: OLB Randy Ramsey (groin), G/T Billy Turner (knee). Limited: DT Montravius Adams (toe), ILB Oren Burks (groin), S Raven Greene (quad).

Vikings

None.

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LaFleur: ‘Work in Progress’ at Right Tackle

The injury report, not gamesmanship, might be driving a critical decision at right tackle.

Bill Huber

Rodgers, Z. Smith, Crosby Voted Permanent Captains

Aaron Rodgers, Za'Darius Smith and Mason Crosby also were the permanent captains last year.

Bill Huber

Packers Add Experienced Receiver in Filling Practice Squad

The Packers made official the practice-squad signings of receiver Robert Foster and linebacker De’Jon “Scoota” Harris.

Bill Huber

Four Days to Kickoff: Inside the Vikings

Let’s go behind enemy lines with Will Ragatz of Inside the Vikings. Who will play cornerback? Who will stop the run? And who will start at receiver opposite Adam Thielen?

Bill Huber

Packers Have Shown Interest in ‘Snacks’ Harrison

Veteran defensive tackle Damon Harrison said on Twitter that the Packers have reached out.

Bill Huber

Five Days to Kickoff: 5 Packers-Vikings Keys to Game

Can the Packers stop Dalvin Cook? Can they keep Danielle Hunter away from Aaron Rodgers? That and more as we get ready for Sunday.

Bill Huber

Packers List Turner as No. 1 Right Tackle on Opening Depth Chart

There are few surprises in the team-produced depth chart released late Monday.

Bill Huber

Packers Place Martin, Ento on IR; Add Speedy Cornerback Nickerson

At Tulane, Parry Nickerson had 16 interceptions. Then, he tied for the fastest time at the 2018 Scouting Combine.

Bill Huber

Taylor, Ramsey, Nijman Avoid Bursting Bubble

Randy Ramsey, Yosh Nijman and Malik Taylor took unusual paths in college and got their reward by making the Packers' roster.

Bill Huber

Packers Add Big-Play Receiver to Practice Squad

Green Bay's practice squad includes Robert Foster, who averaged 20 yards per catch for Buffalo.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber