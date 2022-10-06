Insider Intel: Previewing Packers-Giants in London

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will battle the New York Giants on Sunday in London. Get to know the foe with this question-and-answer session with Giants Country’s Patricia Traina.

Obviously, Saquon Barkley is a great running back and he's back to full strength following the ACL. Beyond his talent, what has made the running game go?

Any Giants fans who are reading this might want to sit down, but a lot of credit goes to the offensive line, which has been run blocking as well as I have seen a Giants line run block in years. They’re picking off linebackers at the second level, and that’s opening huge gaps for Barkley to exploit. Throw in Barkley’s explosiveness and quickness, and it’s just been fun to watch.

I think the other thing that needs to be mentioned is the scheme. According to NFL NextGen Stats, all but one of Barkley’s biggest runs have come outside the box, which means this coaching staff is getting him into space instead of sending him up the middle into the teeth of the defense, where he hasn’t been as effective. And lastly, Barkley is now two years removed from that ACL injury to where he’s not even thinking about it anymore. He’s healthy, he’s motivated and he’s fit this new offense like a hand in glove.

I'm not sure I've ever seen a team averaging more yards per running play than passing play. Guessing both are issues, but what's the bigger problem? Daniel Jones or that his receivers are hurt?

I’d say the biggest issue is the receivers. They can’t get open with any consistency, they can’t separate, and they drop passes – Pro Football Focus has five drops in four games by his receivers. I think it’s also telling that he’s averaging 3.29 seconds to throw, which would suggest that he’s likely waiting for guys to break free. He’s also had some pass protection issues from his line, thought that seems to have gotten a little better. Now, that all being said, Jones isn’t totally blameless here. He’s missed a few throws. But unlike in the past, he has not been the primary problem.

The defense has been really good, statistically speaking. What is the strength of that unit? And what is your level of confidence that group can keep it up against a Packers offense that has been struggling to consistently produce?

The strength is the scheme. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale came here promising to dictate the defense’s will to opponents, and he’s done just that. Martindale isn’t afraid to throw the kitchen sink at a quarterback, and if he gets beaten every so often, so what?

The defensive front has really stepped up, winning most of their battles in the pit. The pass rush started to wake up, but let’s see what happens with Azeez Ojulari likely to miss some time with a calf ailment. And surprisingly, the secondary, which many of us thought might be the Achilles heel, has played well. Put it all together and this defense has gotten the job done.

Now if it can start producing some interceptions – it’s the only defense in the league yet to record an interception – it’ll be even better moving forward. But the defense has clearly been the strength of this team. Against the Packers, there’s going to be a focus on stopping Aaron Jones and the running game. The Giants enter the week ranked 27th with 5.08 yards allowed per carry.

Can you give me two or three of the team's unsung heroes who could be big factors on Sunday?

I think we have to start with the “Big Sexy” – defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II (“Sexy” is his nickname, by the way). That dude has been playing lights out, and what’s amazing is that he’s done it the last two weeks without his partner in crime, Leonard Williams.

Lawrence was always stout against the run, but he’s finally been showing signs of becoming the every-down player the Giants envisioned when they drafted him No. 17 overall in 2019. Lawrence has nine pressures and two sacks in his last two games – again without Williams, who’s been sidelined by a knee sprain. Against the run, he’s had three stops.

On offense? That’s a tough one. Can I say left tackle Andrew Thomas? You don’t hear his name called often and that’s a good thing for an offensive lineman. Thomas is another guy who’s been playing lights out—he’s allowed just six pressures this season and pitched a shutout last week against the Bears. Thomas is on a path toward his first Pro Bowl, and I wouldn’t be shocked if he ends up on the All-Pro team, as well. He’s been that good.

The Giants are 3-1, which is good. They went toe-to-toe with Dallas in their loss. Are they for real?

To be honest, we’re going to find out these next four games. The Giants beat the teams they were supposed to beat in the first quarter of the season and stole one from the Titans. They kept things competitive against the Cowboys—all positive things as you mentioned. But in the Packers, Ravens, Jags and Seahawks, the level of competition gets ratcheted up a few notches. So what I’m going to be looking for is not so much wins and losses (though I’d gladly take wins), but can the Giants stay competitive with the better competition?

