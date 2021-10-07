Insider Knowledge: Packers at Bengals

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers will play at the Cincinnati Bengals in a meeting between 3-1 teams on Sunday. Let’s go behind enemy lines with James Rapien of SI.com’s All Bengals.

1. Statistically, Joe Burrow has made major strides. What have you seen Year 1 to Year 2 from the No. 1 overall pick of the 2020 draft?

Burrow’s deep ball has been much better this season. The addition of Ja’Marr Chase certainly helps his cause, but he’s been much more accurate on downfield throws than he was as a rookie. His leadership, command of the playbook and confidence is as high as it has ever been, but naturally it took him a few games to get comfortable on his surgically repaired left knee. Burrow has been much better over the past few weeks, which has the entire team believing that it can shock some people this season.

2. Without Jaire Alexander, I have no idea how the Packers are going to defend against the Bengals’ receivers. It’s been rather humorous watching from afar Ja’Marr Chase go from sure-fire Hall of Famer to guy who can’t catch to sure-fire Hall of Famer again. Is he the real deal? And can you give us the scoop on Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, while you’re at it?

Chase has been great. Drops were definitely an issue during rookie minicamp, OTA’s and in the preseason, but a switch must’ve flipped before the start of the regular season. Chase isn’t just dominating in games, but he’s also all but eliminated his drop issues in practice session – at least during individual drills when it’s open to the media. Chase has four receptions of 34-yards or more and four touchdowns so far this season. He’s been an absolute game-changer for this Bengals’ offense.

Tyler Boyd is a perfect complement to Chase and Higgins. He’s a great route runner and has earned Burrow’s trust – especially in crucial moments. All eyes should be on Boyd during key third- and fourth-down plays on Sunday.

Higgins had a great training camp and looks like he’s capable of being a No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL. Unfortunately, he’s missed the past two games with a shoulder injury. He’s expected to return this week, which means the Bengals will have all three of their top wideouts on the field for the first time since Week 2.

3. The defense statistically is really good. Is the defense really good?

That remains to be seen. Sunday is a huge test for a defense that has already exceeded my expectations through four weeks. The most surprising part of this unit has been the front seven. They’ve gotten after opposing quarterbacks, forced turnovers and prevented star running backs like Dalvin Cook and Najee Harris from getting going. Sunday is a prove-it game for this entire Bengals organization, and the defense is near the top of the list.

4. Speaking of the defense, the Packers know Trae Waynes well and have some familiarity with Chidobe Awuzie. Do the Bengals have the horses in the secondary to slow down Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams?

Sunday could be the first time we see Waynes, Awuzie and Mike Hilton on the field at the same time. The veteran trio has yet to play a snap together, but the secondary has been solid overall. Mix in Jessie Bates at safety and Cincinnati has a chance to slow the Packers’ offense down a little bit. Unfortunately for them, the defense could play well and still give up 30 or more points. That’s life in the NFL anytime you’re going up against a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

It’ll be interesting to see if the Bengals double Adams for part of the game. I don’t think they’ll make one of their cornerbacks travel with him. Instead, they’ll play some zone and mix in some three-safety looks in hopes of tricking Rodgers into making a mistake.

5. Who wins and why?

I lean Green Bay because the Bengals have to prove they can win a game like this. Sure, they beat Kirk Cousins and the Vikings. They beat up on Ben Roethlisberger in Pittsburgh and rallied past Urban Meyer’s Jaguars, but does that make them a good team? This is a prove-it game for the Bengals. They need to show the world they can beat a quarterback like Rodgers. If they’re going to win, they need to get off to a fast start. They’ve started slowly in each of their first four games of the season.

