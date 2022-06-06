Is Packers’ Jones-Dillon ‘Best Running Back Duo’ in NFL?

That was Mark Murphy's assertion. Here is a look at how Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon stack up with their peers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Compared to other backfield tandems, how good is the Green Bay Packers’ combination of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon?

“I … believe we have the best running back duo in the league,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in his latest Murphy Takes Five column at Packers.com.

Is Murphy right? That’s an unanswerable question. Running back production is about talent, to be sure. But it’s also about usage and blocking – two things that are out of a back’s control. So, ranking one back against another can sometimes be an apples-to-oranges conversation.

No matter how you slice it, Jones and Dillon were one of three tandems in which both players topped 1,000 rushing-receiving yards last season. They are both three-down backs, providing coach Matt LaFleur the flexibility to ride the hot hand, regardless of down-and-distance situations, and to use them in tandem.

Asked last week if Jones and Dillon could be on the field more together in light of the upheaval at receiver, Dillon replied, “I can’t give you the secret sauce here, but the theory that you just brought up is very intriguing to me. I would love to see that. That’s my guy and so we’ll make it happen.”

Here is a look at top 10 tandems in which both players are productive veterans. No one-back wonders (Tennessee’s Derrick Henry, Pittsburgh’s Najee Harris), rookies (Isaiah Spiller joining Chargers star Austin Ekeler, for instance) or chronic injuries (Carolina’s Christian McCaffrey) allowed.