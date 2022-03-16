Is Rasul Douglas Still in Packers’ Plans?

Several high-profile transactions have gotten the Green Bay Packers close to the salary cap by Wednesday's deadline. Is there money to keep the big-play cornerback?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers would like to re-sign cornerback Rasul Douglas but the team’s financial realities might have closed that door.

While there was interest in bringing back Douglas, that has tapered off, a source said on Tuesday evening. At this point, he’ll be available to sign with anyone when the league-year begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The reason is purely financial. Releasing outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and extending quarterback Aaron Rodgers and outside linebacker Preston Smith were necessities regardless of circumstances given the Packers’ mammoth cap problems. By releasing right tackle Billy Turner, the Packers created the money to make one other big move.

That was agreeing to terms with All-Pro inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell on a five-year, $50 million contract.

According to the salary sites OverTheCap.com and Spotrac, the Packers are over the salary cap. That will have to be rectified by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

While cornerback might be the more valuable position, Campbell’s place on the depth chart made him more valuable to the Packers. The team has Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes to form a top-flight starting corner. While they don’t have a solid No. 3 with Douglas and Chandon Sullivan ready to hit free agency, at least they’ve got two excellent starters. Without Campbell, the Packers’ on-paper depth chart in mid-March would have been led by Krys Barnes and Ty Summers.

“Of course,” Douglas said at the end of the season about his desire to return to Green Bay. “I built a family here. I’ve still got some unfinished business to handle. Of course, I want to be here. But I don’t think that’s all my decision to make.”

Douglas literally saved the Packers’ season. Alexander suffered a shoulder injury in Week 4 and missed the rest of the regular season. Plucked off Arizona’s practice squad, Douglas finished with five interceptions. Four of them were huge – pick-sixes against the Rams and Bears, a game-saving interception in the end zone in the final seconds at Arizona and a potential game-saving interception vs. Cleveland with the Browns driving into scoring position in the final minute.

Of 88 cornerbacks to play at least 50 percent of the defensive snaps, he finished second in passer rating (51.9), seventh in catch percentage (52.2), 11th in forced incompletion percentage (15.0) and 13th in snaps per reception (13.3), according to Pro Football Focus. He arguably was the best player on special teams, as well.

“When Jaire went down with the injury that he had, we were looking for different options and we sat down as a group and kind of went through the different options that we had, and we felt like he was the best one,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said before the Scouting Combine.

“To predict what he was able to do for us, I’d be lying to you if I thought he was going to come here and have five picks and impact our team the way he did. A credit to him and his work ethic and not blinking and making the most out of his opportunity that was given to him, and the coaches’ willingness to put him out there after a very short period of time that he was here. That’s not easy to do sometimes but they trusted him, and he went out there and proved them to be correct.”