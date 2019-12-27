PackersMaven
Packers-Lions Injury Report: Williams Likely Out vs. Detroit

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams have carried the load in the Green Bay Packers’ backfield all season. For Sunday’s regular-season finale at Detroit, it might be up to Jones.

Williams and fullback Danny Vitale are listed as doubtful. Neither practiced all week.

“I think we’ll probably hold him back this week and move forward with the guys we have,” coach Matt LaFleur said after practice.

Those guys are sixth-round pick Dexter Williams and fourth-year pro Tyler Ervin, who was added to the roster for his kick-return abilities. Other than a few garbage-time carries in a blowout win against Oakland, Dexter Williams hasn’t touched the ball in a game since the preseason. Ervin caught a jet-sweep-style pass against the Vikings.

“Yeah he’s gotten better every day,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “I think it’s one of those things, getting adjusted to the speed, working on the scout team, going against our defense that is obviously very good, I think it’s just going to slowly develop more and more. I think for him it’s now about those live bullets and getting out there and see how he reacts.”

For the Lions, it’s another blow to the defensive line with A’Shawn Robinson ruled out. Mike Daniels and Da’Shawn Hand are on injured reserve. The Lions’ linebacker corps has been obliterated, with three front-line players on injured reserve, including Jarrad Davis. Starter Devon Kennard, who is tied for the team leader in sacks, and fill-in starter Steve Longa are questionable but both were full participation on Friday.

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

Doubtful: S Will Redmond (hamstring), FB Danny Vitale (knee), RB Jamaal Williams (shoulder).

Questionable: WR Jake Kumerow (illness).

LIONS INJURY REPORT

DT A’Shawn Robinson (shoulder).

Questionable: LB Devon Kennard (shoulder), LB Steve Longa (quad), K Matt Prater (illness), RT Rick Wagner (knee), S Tavon Wilson (hamstring).

