Skip to main content

Rebrovich Replaces Smith as Outside Linebackers Coach

Jason Rebrovich has coached some of the NFL's top pass rushes during his eight seasons in the NFL.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Former Green Bay Packers outside linebackers coach Mike Smith played in the NFL. His successor, Jason Rebrovich, played at Division III Cortland State.

Regardless of their roots, both men know a little something about coaching pass rushers.

The Packers announced Rebrovich as coach Matt LaFleur’s outside linebackers coach on Friday, with Smith stepping away to “pursue other opportunities.”

Rebrovich rose quickly through the ranks. From 2008 through 2010, he was Cortland State’s defensive coordinator. In 2011, he joined Doug Marrone’s new staff at Syracuse. When Marrone got the head job in Buffalo in 2013, Rebrovich came along as defensive quality-control coach. He progressed to assistant defensive line coach in 2014 to outside linebackers coach in a 3-4 scheme in 2015 and defensive line coach in a 4-3 scheme in 2016.

“I've tied my roots around the defensive line for so many years, so for me to transition from a learning experience standpoint is great,” Rebrovich said when getting his new role in 2015. “Really, the biggest transition is just incorporating yourself with some coverage terms. Guys getting after the quarterback from my standpoint is going to be no different from coaching the defensive ends.”

Rebrovich spent the 2017 through 2020 seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, first as an assistant defensive line coach in 2017 and 2018 and then as defensive line coach in 2019 and 2020.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

USATSI_16910682
Play
News

Yahoo Mock Draft: Packers Go Big in First Round

Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall had 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for losses during a one-year-wonder senior season.

By Bill Huber
21 hours ago
21 hours ago
USATSI_4847270
Play
News

Return of Clements Could Foreshadow Return of Rodgers

Would the 68-year-old coach come out of retirement just so he can coach Jordan Love?

By Bill Huber
Feb 17, 2022
Feb 17, 2022
USATSI_17241597
Play
News

SI.com Mock Draft: Packers Take Explosive D-Lineman

Imagine what another playmaker on the defensive line could do for the Green Bay Packers' defense.

By Bill Huber
Feb 17, 2022
Feb 17, 2022

He was not retained by Urban Meyer when he formed the new staff in Jacksonville in 2021.

Rebrovich has been a part of defenses that have gotten after the passer. During his four seasons in Buffalo, the Bills ranked third in the NFL with 171 sacks. With Rebrovich taking over the Jaguars’ defensive line, Jacksonville finished seventh in sacks in 2019 behind the ferocious front of Josh Allen (10.5 sacks), Yannick Ngakoue (8.0), Calais Campbell (6.5) and Dawuane Smoot (6.0).

With Green Bay, he’ll take over what could be a strong outside linebacker corps, depending on the futures of Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith. So long as one of those players comes back to pair with rising Rashan Gary, Green Bay will have a quality, accomplished tandem as his starting point.

“Understand that the biggest room in the world, is the room for improvement,” Rebrovich said in 2015.

And if Rebrovich is short on proven playmakers, he’ll make do with what he’s got. At one point in 2020, he was down six members of his defensive line.

“My dad raised bird dogs when I was a kid and his deal was if he shot a shotgun and that dog shied away, that dog wasn’t a bird dog anymore,” Rebrovich said at the time. “So, you can sit there and say these are the guys that we got or these are the people that we have and you shoot those shotguns off and you say, ‘Let’s go, let’s blast and let’s get out there and play with whatever ones we’ve got out there.’”

Green Bay Packers’ 2022 Opponents

Here is a look at next season’s opponents. The dates and times for the games will be announced in the spring; the 2021 schedule was announced on May 12. Teams with an asterisk qualified for the playoffs.

Home: NFC North

USATSI_17349293

Chicago Bears (6-11), Detroit Lions (3-13-1), Minnesota Vikings (8-9).

Home: NFC East

USATSI_17517778

Dallas Cowboys* (12-5), New York Giants (4-13).

Home: AFC East

USATSI_17443375

New England Patriots* (10-7), New York Jets (4-13).

Home: NFC North Winner

USATSI_17591193

Los Angeles Rams* (12-5).

Home: Game 17 (Winner AFC South)

USATSI_17548026

Tennessee Titans* (12-5).

Away: NFC North

USATSI_17208167

Chicago Bears (6-11), Detroit Lions (3-13-1), Minnesota Vikings (8-9).

Away: NFC East

USATSI_17516911

Philadelphia Eagles* (9-8), Washington Football Team (7-10).

Away: AFC East

USATSI_17514229

Buffalo Bills* (11-6), Miami Dolphins (9-8).

Away: NFC South Winner

USATSI_17552987

Tampa Bay Buccaneers* (13-4).

USATSI_12877890
News

Rebrovich Replaces Smith as Outside Linebackers Coach

By Bill Huber
2 minutes ago
USATSI_16082605
News

LaFleur Adds Clements to Coaching Staff, Loses Smith

By Bill Huber
4 hours ago
USATSI_17659423
News

Watch: Woodson Delivers Hall of Fame Knock on Butler’s Door

By Bill Huber
7 hours ago
USATSI_17479173
News

NFL.com Quarterback Index: Where Do Rodgers, Love Rank?

By Bill Huber
8 hours ago
USATSI_16910682
News

Yahoo Mock Draft: Packers Go Big in First Round

By Bill Huber
21 hours ago
USATSI_4847270
News

Return of Clements Could Foreshadow Return of Rodgers

By Bill Huber
Feb 17, 2022
USATSI_17241597
News

SI.com Mock Draft: Packers Take Explosive D-Lineman

By Bill Huber
Feb 17, 2022
USATSI_14337464
News

Green Bay Packers Tough Decisions: Smith Bros.

By Bill Huber
Feb 17, 2022
USATSI_13901793
Gambling

Sportsbooks Set Odds on Rodgers’ Destination

By Bill Huber
Feb 16, 2022