Jones, Dillon Could Get Love Off and Running vs. Chiefs

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For any young quarterback, a running game is his best friend.

So, there’s good news for Jordan Love, who will be making his first NFL start when the Green Bay Packers face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The Packers are coming off their most robust rushing performance of the season against Arizona. And they’ll be facing a defense that could roll out the red carpet for running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon.

The Chiefs entered Week 9 ranked 28th with 4.64 yards allowed per carry. While that unit is coming off consecutive strong performances – including holding Derrick Henry and the Titans to 103 rushing yards and 2.9 yards per try two weeks ago – the Packers are feeling good after running roughshod over one of the best defenses in the NFL.

Statistically, Thursday night’s game wasn’t Green Bay’s best showing. It averaged 6.0 yards a pop at Cincinnati in Week 5 and piled up 154 yards at Chicago in Week 6. But the 151-yard performance at Arizona featured robust running by Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon, came against a defense coming off two strong performances, and routinely set up the offense for favorable third-down calls.

“We did a really good job at fighting through first contact,” said Dillon, who had season highs of 16 rushes for 78 yards. “It was a big emphasis for us to control the line of scrimmage. You saw tight ends, the offensive line, for sure, all day, and even receivers. I remember specifically on one toss out to the right, a receiver blocking 5, 6 yards downfield, opening up holes for us. In the running back room, specifically, trying to be that spark. A lot of adversity, missing guys, on the road, short week, we knew it was important to keep it going, stay ahead of the chains. We did that. In situations where we needed a first, we needed to keep the offense, we did that. If you do that, you’ll win games.”

Dillon, in particular, strapped on the snowplow and pushed Cardinals aside. According to Pro Football Focus, he had a season-high 61 yards after contact. Jones had 31 yards after contact, including his bullying touchdown against linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

“I think the biggest thing is that the guys ran pretty hard, broke tackles, which is one of the things that we always talk about that we have to do to be effective,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said. “It was good seeing them compete and battle in that type of environment. We’ve got to keep building consistency and, I think if we're able to do that, that'll help us tremendously in the run game, which'll help everything else from a pass situation, play action, all that stuff. We’ve just got to continue to get YAC.”

After a slow start, the Packers have topped 130 rushing yards in four of the past five games. The Packers could use a continuation of that momentum. Love will be making his starting debut against a team that is struggling at 4-4 but was good enough to win the Super Bowl in 2019 and get back to the Super Bowl in 2020. With a healthy running game, the Packers might be able to get the keeper game going with Love, who might lack Rodgers’ experience but does have been athleticism.

It’s an obvious statement, but second-and-6 and third-and-2 will be a lot easier to handle than second-and-8 and third-and-5 for the first-time starter.

“We always prepare in the running back room to be the spark,” Dillon said. “I talk about that a lot. It’s what we say. Sometimes, it might come out of the receiver room or special teams or wherever, but we’re always prepared for one of us to break loose, stay ahead of the chains and get the offense going. If we can do that in the running back room, then we’ll be off to a good start.”