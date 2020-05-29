Jones Has Garage, Diapers Rather Than Lambeau, OTAs

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Truth be told, most NFL players probably are happy to be home rather than going through organized team activities. Count running back Aaron Jones among them. He became a father to Aaron Jones Jr. on April 17.

“I’m glad I was able to be here and still able to be here with my baby,” he said in a Zoom call on Wednesday. “He’s doing great – healthy. It’s definitely been a blessing.”

That doesn’t mean Jones has traded training for changing diapers. He’s been staying in his hometown of El Paso, Texas, with his parents and his brother, free-agent linebacker Alvin Jones, and gone through on-the-field and at-home workouts to get ready for whenever players are able to report to their NFL cities.

“You can still do that with social distancing,” Jones said. “You can still be 6 feet apart with the quarterbacks. I’ve still been doing that with a couple of the high school quarterbacks, and then my dad created a little gym in the garage and my trainer was able to open the gym just for me and my brother at late nights. I’ve still been able to get it in. It’s not been any different from any other offseason. That’s what I do: I relax with my family and I work out.”

The family garage is filled with “anything you can think of,” he said, including yoga mats, a bench, dumbbells and more.

“It’s like going back to being a little kid and back in the garage with your dad working out,” he said. “He’s been there for a lot of the workouts in there, coaching me up. I also just recently bought a JUGS machine, so he’s out there in the garage shooting it to me. We’ve been having a lot of fun.”

Jones is coming off one of the best seasons in Packers history. He led the NFL with 16 rushing touchdowns and 19 total touchdowns. In franchise history, only Hall of Famer Jim Taylor had more rushing touchdowns in a season (19) and only Ahman Green had more total touchdowns in a season (20). With 1,084 rushing yards and 474 receiving yards, Jones ranked eighth in the NFL in yards from scrimmage. That prodigious season put him in position to earn a big second contract.

What does Jones do for an encore?

It’s not yards or touchdowns that are on his mind.

“I want to win the Super Bowl,” he said. “We were one game short. I mean, it’s not all about me, it’s about the team and I feel like we all feel like we came up one game short, so I feel like that’s all of our goals and I’m focused on our team’s main goal.”