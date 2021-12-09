Jones Humbled by Walter Payton Man of the Year Nomination

“It warms my heart and puts a smile on my face just knowing I did something to help someone else,” Packers running back Aaron Jones said on Wednesday.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The anecdote Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones shared on Wednesday says it all about the team’s Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.

“When I first found out, I was taken aback,” he said of being nominated. “Like, ‘Wow, is this real?’ I sat down and talked to my mom [on Tuesday]. I took the trophy home and she put it up there next to my dad’s ashes; I have a little urn with his ashes. So, we took a trophy down and put that one right there next to my dad.

“I sat there and told her, ‘Thank you.’ And she’s like, ‘What are you thanking me for? I didn’t do anything.’ I looked at her and am like, ‘Are you serious? You didn’t do anything? I think you had a huge part in raising me into the man I’ve become today and the things that we’re doing. So, I just want to tell you thank you.’ And she’s like, ‘Well, when you look at it like that, you’re welcome.’ I love my mom. She’s my everything.”

Jones’ parents, Alvin Sr. and Vurgess, served in the Army for a combined 56 years. His parents served the nation; their famous son serves others, too.

Spearheaded by their father, who died in April, Jones and his twin brother, Alvin Jr., started The A&A All The Way Foundation, which “is dedicated to making an impact in the lives of our nation’s youth through charitable giving and action.” The foundation holds events that “inspire, educate and promote unity and diversity across multiple communities.” He also started Aaron Jones’ Yards for Shoes in which he donates one pair of shoes to Boys & Girls Clubs throughout Wisconsin for every rushing yard.

Jones holds free football camps, donates bikes and visits hospitals. And he hasn’t forgotten his military roots. This year, he started the “Freedom Is” campaign, which supports the children of military families.

“I’ve definitely been in their shoes,” he said. “It’s hard being a military child. Not only does your parents serve but you serve – the whole family serves. I had a time where both of my parents were deployed, and me and my brother and my sister had to pick up and we moved to Virginia for six or seven months. Things like that, it’s hardships that you go through, but I wouldn’t change it for anything in the world. It’s taught me so many valuable lessons and has helped me grow into the person I am today.”

Winning awards isn’t why Jones started giving back, though the Walter Payton Man of the Year award got on his radar when he attended NFL Honors and listened to Calais Campbell’s speech after winning the 2019 award. He did it because it was the right thing to do. As a star football player and father, it would be easy to do nothing. But that’s not how he was raised, and it’s not the way he’s raising his son.

“These are the people who’ve been supporting me in these communities, people go out and buy my jerseys, come to the games, write me letters, do so many things,” Jones said. “That has a lasting effect on me and makes me want to continue to work hard so I can give back to people. And people in need, as well.

“Some people are born into this world and they don’t have a choice of where they’re born or the situation they come into. If I can be a resource in any way for them to make that transition or to make that jump to the next level, whether it be getting better grades in high school to getting to college, just any resource that I can be.”

The league will honor all 32 nominees during Super Bowl week. The winner will be announced during this year’s NFL Honors on the eve of Super Bowl LVI. The nominees each received a $40,000 donation in their name to the charity of their choice. The winner will receive a $250,000 donation to their charity.

“Giving back, it makes me feel good,” Jones said. “It warms my heart and puts a smile on my face just knowing I did something to help someone else. I don’t want anything in return. I just want to see someone smile. To see it come to life, all the hard work that I’ve put in and my family’s put in and everybody else behind the scenes hasn’t been for nothing.”