SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

Jones Makes Sudden Impact in Return

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Some heroes wear capes.

Others wear sombreros.

Fun-loving Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones returned to the lineup after missing two games with a calf injury. He didn’t have a big game by anyone’s standards but he made a big impact on the opening series that helped spark a 34-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif., on Thursday night.

Jones got the ball on the first four plays of the game. He caught a pass for 5 yards on the first play, ran through a tackle for a gain of 11, broke another tackle for a gain of 5, then picked up 19 yards after the catch for a pickup of 15. Two plays later, the Packers were in the end zone for a 7-0 lead they never relinquished.

“Obviously, we had a jolt tonight having 33 back,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “He’s a dynamic guy. He had a couple plays the first drive that were special. It was fun seeing him out there.”

On Tuesday, coach Matt LaFleur said he’d give Jones “up to game time” to prove he was ready to play. In reality, LaFleur said he a “pretty good idea” that Jones would be available. So, that opening sequence of plays was built around Jones’ presumed return.

“Anytime you’re dealing with something muscular, you never want to totally commit to that because you never know how that’s going to feel,” LaFleur said. “But he woke up this morning, said he felt great, we put him through a little pregame routine, said he felt great, so we went with what we thought was best.”

Jones gained 36 yards on those four touches but just 43 yards on 16 touches the rest of the game. Still, his presence kept the 49ers occupied, which allowed Rodgers to complete 25 of 31 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns.

Jones finished with 20 touches, which is probably more work than the Packers wanted to get him, considering the lack of practice time. However, with AJ Dillon testing positive for COVID-19 and Jamaal Williams deemed a high-risk close contact, Green Bay entered the game with Dexter Williams and Tyler Ervin as the only other backs. When Dexter Williams suffered a knee injury in the second quarter, Green Bay was left with only Jones and Ervin.

“Obviously, we were trying to be very cautious with Aaron,” LaFleur said. “You could see and feel his impact on that game. I think on that first drive he was outstanding and throughout the course of the game, he is a dangerous guy with the ball in his hands and he's able to make people miss. He's got the burst and the slashing ability to spring one at any moment. It was great. I think it was a big boost to our offense just having him available and in the lineup.”

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers Inflict Additional Pain on 49ers

The Green Bay Packers crushed the half-strength San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

Bill Huber

Defense Kicks Niners’ Offense When It’s Down

The Green Bay Packers' defense took care of business against an offense staggered by injuries and a lack of preparation.

Bill Huber

Adams Continues Record-Setting Onslaught vs. 49ers

In Thursday's blowout victory, Davante Adams recorded his third game this season with 10-plus catches, 150-plus yards and at least one touchdown.

Bill Huber

Live Updates: Packers at 49ers

The Green Bay Packers are facing the San Francisco 49ers in what was supposed to be a marquee rematch of last year’s NFC Championship Game. Follow along for updates.

Bill Huber

Packers-49ers Inactives: Jones Active But Bakhtiari Out Again

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones will provide some stability at linebacker against the bruised-and-battered San Francisco 49ers.

Bill Huber

Countdown to Kickoff: Packers at 49ers Preview

Run defense matters. Or does it? Plus, four keys to the game, three reasons to worry, two X-factors and a prediction in a pear tree.

Bill Huber

Packers Facing Highly Watered-Down 49ers Offense

Look at all the firepower that was on the field for the NFC Championship Game that won't be present on Thursday night.

Bill Huber

Packers at 49ers Injury Report: Jones, Bakhtiari Questionable

Cornerback Kevin King will miss a fourth consecutive game.

Bill Huber

Positive COVID Test Within 49ers Threatens Thursday Kickoff

For now, at least, Packers at 49ers remains on as scheduled. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

Bill Huber

Attrition Crushes Backfields of Packers, 49ers

The last men standing for the San Francisco 49ers going into a game against a porous Green Bay Packers run defense are Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty.

Bill Huber