Jones Rushing Up Packers’ Record Book

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Jones didn’t waste much time in becoming one of the better running backs in Green Bay Packers history.

With a new four-year contract, Jones could become one of the great backs in franchise annals.

Already, Jones ranks 11th in Packers history with 3,364 rushing yards. Jones is coming off back-to-back seasons of 1,000-plus rushing yards. If he does so again, he’ll zoom all the way into fourth place in franchise history. Among those he’d pass would be Hall of Famers Paul Hornung (3,711), Clarke Hinkle (3,860) and Tony Canadeo (4,197).

Jones needs 1,661 yards to get past John Brockington (5,024) and into third place all time.

Ahman Green (8,322 yards) and Hall of Famer Jim Taylor (8,207) are so far ahead of Jones that he might need to sign a third contract to get to their level.

“He’s just a guy that just continues to get better and better as the season goes along,” coach Matt LaFleur said late in the season. “And it’s not always in the production, either. It’s everything he does — the way he approached the daily grind, the preparation, what he does when he’s not getting the ball. He is the epitome of a team player. And we sure are lucky to have a guy as dynamic as he is.”

Jones is 26th in franchise history with 4,421 yards from scrimmage. The past two seasons, Jones has piled up 3,017 yards from scrimmage. If he matches that figure in 2021 and 2022, he’d have 7,438 yards from scrimmage. That would be eighth in franchise history, though receiver Davante Adams (6,568) figures to move into eighth and Jones would be in ninth.

“He’s just been really, really special to watch,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said early in the season during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. “There’s some guys who you can’t help but pull for because they do things the right way. And Jonesy is one of those guys. He is one of the greatest teammates that I’ve had in 16 years. He is the most respectful teammate possibly that we’ve ever had. He’s still, ‘Yes, sir. No, sir’ to so many people – basically everybody older than him around the facility.

“He’s just such a great kid. And he is not jealous. He cheers for his teammates, he pulls for them. He blocks his ass off. He’s obviously a great runner of the football. He can take it to the distance. He’s worked hard on areas that he’s needed to improve on, whether it’s route running, pass catching, blocking, understanding certain intricacies of the system. He’s a great representation of our organization and the community.”

Great players win games, which is why the Packers rolled the dice on a player at a position in which production can diminish in a hurry.

Jones and the legendary Jim Brown are the only players in NFL history to rush for 3,000-plus yards, 35-plus touchdowns and average 5-plus yards per carry in their first four seasons in the league.

Jones is one of three players in the NFL to post 2,000-plus rushing yards and 25-plus rushing touchdowns over the past two seasons. The others are Tennessee’s Derrick Henry and Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, both of whom signed big contract extensions last year. Jones is the first Packers player to accomplish that feat since Taylor in 1962-1963.

Jones joined Green (2000-2001) as the only players in Packers history with 1,000-plus rushing yards, nine-plus rushing touchdowns and 45-plus receptions in back-to-back seasons.