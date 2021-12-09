Jones Shows Toughness, Seeks Explosiveness

There could be opportunities for Aaron Jones on Sunday night when the Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Nobody would have thought less of Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones if he would have sat out the game against the Los Angeles Rams.

After all, he was coming off a knee injury that sidelined him the previous week at Minnesota. With the bye coming up, Jones could have taken the week off in hopes of being healthy and fresh for the stretch run.

Instead, Jones was in the starting lineup for a key game against a top NFC contender.

Why?

“I felt good enough to play,” Jones said matter-of-factly on Wednesday. “I love going out there and competing. I love being out there with my brothers. It was a good Rams team and I felt like we needed that win. I felt healthy enough to play, which I was, and made it out of the game healthy. Anytime I’m able to go and our trainers give me the thumb’s up and coaching staff, then I’m going to go.”

There would be no heroic performances for Jones. He finished with a mundane 10 carries for 23 yards and zero receptions. By yards from scrimmage, it was his second-lowest output since the start of the 2019 season.

But he was present and had to be accounted for by the Rams.

“I think I did well,” Jones said. “Made it out of the game healthy. Got a flag on one of the protections; I wanted that one back. I felt like I did well but, most importantly, we got the win and AJ did his thing. Anytime we go out there and get a win, I’m happy.”

With Jones and AJ Dillon, the Packers have rushed for at least 90 yards in 10 of 12 games. It hasn’t been a great rushing attack, checking in at No. 21 in yards and No. 20 in yards per carry, but it’s been good enough to provide balance and dominate on third-and-short.

Now, the next step is to get in the open field. The Packers enter Week 14 ranked 30th with 23 carries of 10-plus yards. Jones had 26 by himself last season. Since his 28-yard gain vs. Chicago in Week 6, he has only one run of longer than 10 yards the past six games.

“Those guys, at any time they could pop one. I think that’s the most exciting thing about it,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said. “But both of those guys are such efficient runners. (Offensive line coach Adam Stenavich) always laughs because something might not happen very good up front but the running backs can make you right. I think those are two guys that, as you hand them the ball, even if it’s not perfect, even if it’s not pretty, they’re going to find a yard. They’re going to find 2 yards. They’re going to drag somebody. They’re going to make somebody miss. To have both those guys is just incredible.”

With Jones and Dillon refreshed after a week off, the Packers are set to embark on a five-game sprint to the playoffs that will start on Sunday night against the Chicago Bears. Green Bay ran for a season-high 154 yards in Round 1. The Bears have given up more than 120 rushing yards in six games this season, including five of the last seven games.

The forecast for Sunday night is perfectly pleasant – a low of 24 and 11 mph winds – but, at some point, the weather outside might be frightful. Having Jones and Dillon at their best would be delightful.

“December football, that’s when it turns into smashmouth football,” Jones said. “It shows who’s really more physical, who wants it more, and is willing to get down and dirty.”