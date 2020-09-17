SI.com
Packers-Lions Injury Report: Three Big Stars Miss Practice

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark missed his second consecutive day of practice, throwing his availability for Sunday’s NFC North game against the Detroit Lions into some doubt.

Clark, far and away the team’s best defensive lineman, dropped out of Sunday’s win at Minnesota before halftime. If Clark can’t play, it would put more pressure on the likes of Dean Lowry, Tyler Lancaster and Kingsley Keke. And that group wasn’t good enough in last week’s win over Minnesota.

“We’re better than that,” defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery said on Thursday. “However you look at it, it just wasn’t good enough. So, going forward, it’s no different. Guys just have to be dialed in and we have to play better. Obviously, the Lions are good up front, they do a good job, they have good backs. Again, we have to get off blocks. They do a good job of latching on and we’ve got to be able to knock them back and get off blocks.”

Tight end Josiah Deguara, who played the most of Green Bay’s rookie contingent on Sunday, went from limited participation to did not participate.

There was good news on the offensive line, where Billy Turner, Elgton Jenkins and Lucas Patrick – all in the mix to start against the Lions – went from limited to full. Turner was inactive for Week 1, Patrick dropped out of the game and Jenkins played a pivotal role against the Vikings.

The Lions’ issues seem bigger with two big stars, receiver Kenny Golladay and cornerback Desmond Trufant, not practicing for the second consecutive day. Golladay led the NFL in touchdown catches last year. The team’s nickel corner, Justin Coleman, was placed on injured reserve, so Detroit potentially could be down two of its top three corners.

Green Bay Packers

Did not participate: DT Kenny Clark (groin), TE Josiah Deguara (shin/ankle), TE Marcedes Lewis (rest), OLB Randy Ramsey (groin), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (knee), G Lane Taylor (knee).

Limited: DT Montravius Adams (toe), S Raven Greene (quad).

Full: ILB Oren Burks (groin), G Elgton Jenkins (ankle), G Lucas Patrick (shoulder), G/T Billy Turner (knee).

Detroit Lions

Did not participate: TE Hunter Bryant (hamstring), WR Kenny Golladay (hamstring), CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring), RT Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot).

Limited: FB/LB Jason Cabinda (ankle), G Joe Dahl (groin), CB Darryl Roberts (calf), S C.J. Moore (safety), DT Nick Williams (shoulder).

Full: CB Jeff Okudah (hamstring).

