Packers-Seahawks Injury Report: Clark Questionable

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Coach Matt LaFleur listed defensive tackle Kenny Clark as questionable for Sunday's NFC Divisional playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Clark (back) was limited participation for a second consecutive day.

Fullback Danny Vitale (also knee), defensive Tyler Lancaster and running back Dexter Williams all were not seen on the practice field as the latest group of players stricken by illness. LaFleur said illness, not the knee, was the larger issue for Vitale. They joined Clark as questionable.

The Packers put their finishing touches on their on-the-field preparation for Sunday’s game with a practice that lasted about 70 minutes. Some of that practice was conducted outside; the forecast for kickoff is 23 degrees and a light wind from the northeast.

“I thought everybody’s locked in, focused, ready to go,” LaFleur said. “We’re really practicing with a purpose. We know we have a great challenge and we’re going to need everybody’s best. … I thought our guys were pretty intentional and had a pretty good focus throughout the course of the season. I think there’s some excitement there, as well.”

Seattle’s major area of concern this week has been the offensive line. Left tackle Duane Brown (knee) and left guard Mike Iupati (stinger), who both missed the wild-card game against Philadelphia, did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Coach Pete Carroll listed Iupati as doubtful and Brown, top backup offensive lineman George Fant and defensive linemen Ziggy Ansah and Quinton Jefferson as questionable. Their practice status for Friday was not immediately available.

The Seahawks were set to fly to Wisconsin following Friday’s practice and media availability. That was fortuitous timing by Carroll, with a snowstorm predicted to strike the area on Saturday.

SEAHAWKS INJURY REPORT

Doubtful: G Mike Iupati (neck).

Questionable: DE Ezekiel Ansah (neck), S Marquise Blair (ankle), LT Duane Brown (knee), T George Fant (groin), DT Quinton Jefferson (ankle)

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

DT Kenny Clark (back), DT Tyler Lancaster (illness), RB Dan Vitale (knee/illness), RB Dexter Williams (illness)