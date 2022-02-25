Key Dates for the 2022 NFL Season

The NFL offseason is under way. Here are the key dates, starting with the Scouting Combine next week and continuing through Week 1.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A hugely important offseason is here for the Green Bay Packers.

Will Aaron Rodgers return to the team? How about Davante Adams? How much of a team that is coming off an unprecedented three consecutive 13-win seasons can general manager Brian Gutekunst keep intact? Can he possibly improve the roster in spite of major cap issues?

“We’re just getting started to a certain degree. so we’ll see,” Gutekunst said on Wednesday of the offseason challenges. “To your point, every offseason, there’s challenges and decisions and choices we have to make. This is no different. I think there’s been a lot made of it. We’ve been working on it for so long. The paths are so much clearer to us than maybe what’s out there. Again, we have a really good football team and I think we have a lot of opportunities to bring guys back that will make us that again next year.”

