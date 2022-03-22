Skip to main content

Kiper Mock Draft: Packers Go Green with Guard … Guard?

With the first-round pick acquired in the Davante Adams trade, ESPN.com's Mel Kiper Jr. mocked an All-American offensive lineman to the Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Mel Kiper, the dean of NFL draft pundits, could hear the second-guessing before he even filed his latest mock draft to ESPN’s editors.

With the 22nd overall selection, the pick the Packers obtained from the Las Vegas Raiders in the blockbuster trade for Davante Adams, Green Bay landed Texas A&M guard Kenyon Green.

“OK, so this isn’t the sexy pick that Packers fans will love after acquiring this selection in the Davante Adams trade, but check out Green Bay’s other pick at No. 28 before you yell at me,” Kiper wrote. “Green could step into the right guard spot vacated by Lucas Patrick’s signing with the Bears in free agency. Josh Myers, a second-round pick last year, looked solid at center, but adding another O-lineman is important, too. Green also has some versatility, as he played both guard and tackle for the Aggies.”

Green was a three-year starter for the Aggies. He was a first-team All-American in 2021 after starting games at left tackle, right tackle, left guard and right guard. Despite playing here, there and everywhere, he allowed only one sack in 12 games, according to Pro Football Focus. If the Packers are morphing into more of a power-centric offense, Green’s run blocking would be an excellent fit.

The Packers drafted three offensive linemen in 2020 and three more in 2021. Five of them are interior blockers, including Jon Runyan and Royce Newman, who spent most of last season as the team’s starting tandem at the guard spots.

Green started his high school career on defense before moving to left tackle. His father, Harold, played guard at Grambling so helped convince his son to make the switch.

"He was kind of bummed," Henry recalled in a story at TexAgs.com. "I told him to start doing your research on the (professional) longevity of a defensive tackle versus an offensive lineman. I asked him, 'What's the highest-paid position on the field?' He said, 'Quarterback.' So, I said, what's the second-highest? 'Offensive tackle.'

"I told him if you're going to have a Maserati, you've got to have insurance."

Green is a big piece of insurance. At the Scouting Combine, he measured 6-foot-3 7/8 and 323 pound with 34 1/8-inch arms. He’s fairly mediocre from an athletic standpoint.

Oh, and about the Packers’ other first-round pick. Kiper went receiver at No. 28.

