NewsGame DayInjuriesGambling
Search

Happy Thanksgiving: Kirksey Donates 300 Turkeys to Pantry

“It’s important to me because football has blessed me with a lot of different things, a lot of opportunities,” Green Bay Packers linebacker Christian Kirksey said.
Author:
Publish date:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Linebacker Christian Kirksey deals out hits in the middle of the Green Bay Packers’ defense. On Thursday, his generosity will be a hit on 300 Thanksgiving dinner tables.

Through his Kirkoland Foundation, Kirksey donated 300 turkeys that were given away at Paul’s Pantry on Tuesday morning. With Festival Foods providing the sides, it will be a happier Thanksgiving for those in need.

“I just want to be a part of community and help out where I can,” Kirksey said.

Kirksey was a major part of the Cleveland community during his six seasons with the Browns. In 2018, he was the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. He did turkey giveaways while in Cleveland and wanted to bring that tradition to his new home.

“It’s important to me because football has blessed me with a lot of different things, a lot of opportunities,” said Kirksey, who was unable to attend because of COVID-19 safety concerns. “Green Bay welcomed me with open arms. Me being blessed to play this sport, I just wanted to give back and pay it forward. You never know what somebody’s going through. Helping somebody out, it just makes me feel good when I can be a part of somebody’s life or impact somebody’s life. It’s the holiday season. Everybody should feel happy and everybody should feel like they’re enjoying the holidays. Turkey is one of the main traditions on Thanksgiving. Everybody deserves to have a turkey.”

Not long after signing with the Packers in free agency in March, Kirksey donated pallets of peanut butter, tuna, and bottled water to Paul’s Pantry to help fill the shelves amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so blessed to have such generous people in our community,” Paul’s Pantry executive director Craig Robbins said. “Christian really personifies our motto of ‘Neighbors feeding neighbors.’ What a great example of giving – especially this time of year.”

Kirksey’s generosity stems from his parents.

“I was just taught as a kid that everybody should lend a helping hand,” he said. “If everybody does that, hopefully the world will become a better place.”

IMG_2992
News

Happy Thanksgiving: Kirksey Donates 300 Turkeys to Pantry

USATSI_13857590
News

Packers-Panthers Will Be Primetime Saturday Clash

ValdesScantling_on_Highs_Lows_Support-5fbd5ee3af52b93acf2a8460_1_Nov_24_2020_19_38_32_poster
News

MVS Becomes Indispensable Even If Not Always Dependable

USATSI_13594145
News

Woodson, Butler are Hall of Fame Semifinalists

Matt_LaFleur_on_ThirdandLong_Defense-5fbc6dc611fca81cb34312ac_1_Nov_24_2020_2_24_18_poster
News

The Truth About Green Bay’s Third-And-Long Defense

Mark_Murphy_on_Allowing_Some_Fans_in_Sta-5fbc4719da277b6acee6b99a_1_Nov_23_2020_23_39_42_poster
News

Packers Taking First Step Toward Allowing Fans Into Lambeau

Aaron_Rodgers_No_Silver_Lining_Losses-5fbbf13dda277b6acee6b4fb_1_Nov_23_2020_17_40_12_poster
News

Can Packers Win Super Bowl?

Rodgers_All_Three_Phases_Must_Contribute-5fbb5884af52b93acf2a709d_1_Nov_23_2020_6_43_03_poster
Game Day

Slumping Special Teams Continue Downward Spiral

Christian_Kirksey_on_Packers_Defense-5fbb3c3baf52b93acf2a708b_1_Nov_23_2020_4_38_23_poster
Game Day

Big Stops, But Not Enough Stops, for Packers