LaFleur Adds Former Star Returner to Coaching Staff

Can Michael Spurlock help the Green Bay Packers' revamped special teams? That's where he starred during his NFL playing career.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur has added Michael Spurlock to his staff as a quality-control coach on special teams, according to ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky.

Spurlock made his mark in the NFL on special teams. In nine NFL seasons, starting in 2006 as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi, he averaged 24.2 yards per kickoff return with three touchdowns and 9.6 yards per punt return with two touchdowns. His 90-yard touchdown with Tampa Bay in 2007 marked the first kickoff-return score in Buccaneers history.

He had spent the past two seasons as a senior player personnel analyst at his alma mater.

His new title with the Packers is posted on his Twitter.

"No way. If I wrote the story 10 times, it never would've come out with this ending," Spurlock told the Clarion Ledger in 2019, when he was Southeastern Louisiana’s receivers coach. "But you know the old saying, 'If you love what you do, you'll never work a day?' I feel like I can do this 18 hours a day and not feel like it's work because I enjoy the guys I work with. You spend long hours with them, but they become your family. And then the kids you work with. To me, they've become my kids."

A quarterback at Ole Miss, he played for eight NFL teams from 2006 through 2014. Spurlock got his start in coaching as a volunteer assistant at Philadelphia High School. He got his first shot in the NFL as an intern with the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

Spurlock joins Rich Bisaccia, Green Bay’s new special teams coordinator, Byron Storer, a longtime assistant of Bisaccia, and Rayna Stewart, a holdover from last year, as part of the revamped staff on special teams.

Also, Quinshon Odom was added on a minority assistant coaching fellowship. It’s a return to the Packers for Odom, who served as a scout for the team in 2018 before going to Vanderbilt as a quality control coach in 2019.