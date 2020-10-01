SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265+
Search

LaFleur: ‘It Only Takes One’ to Ruin COVID Efforts

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The NFL mostly got through the first three weeks of the season unscathed from COVID, but the league on Thursday announced the postponement of Sunday’s Pittsburgh Steelers-Tennessee Titans matchup.

With two more positive tests surfacing on Thursday, the total is up to 11 members of the Titans – five players and six staff members.

“The Pittsburgh-Tennessee game scheduled for Week 4 will be rescheduled to later this season after one additional Titans player and one personnel member tested positive for COVID-19 today,” the NFL said in a statement. “An announcement of the new game date will be made shortly

“The decision to postpone the game was made to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel. The Titans facility will remain closed and the team will continue to have no in-person activities until further notice.”

Among the NFL’s 30 cities, Green Bay is in the midst of the heaviest COVID attack. According to the NFLPA via Johns Hopkins University, there have been 66.6 new cases per day per 100,000 population in the Green Bay area over a rolling 14-day average. That’s more than the next three cities, Houston (28.7), Kansas City (17.8) and Nashville, Tenn., (17.0) combined.

As noted by SI.com’s All Titans, Tennessee is the first NFL team to be hit with a COVID-19 outbreak and, subsequently, the first to force a change in the schedule. With some fortuitous bye weeks, the game can easily be rescheduled. The Titans’ bye is in Week 7, when Pittsburgh is scheduled to play Baltimore. The Steelers and Ravens both have their bye in Week 8. Theoretically, the Titans-Steelers matchup could be moved to Week 7 and the Pittsburgh-Baltimore matchup shifted back to Week 8.

The game against Pittsburgh was to be the Titans’ first with fans in the stands. The crowd at Nissan Stadium was to be limited to 10 percent of capacity.

“Whenever the league says the game will take place, then we have to be ready to play as soon as we step on that field, no matter what kind of obstacles and circumstances we have to overcome along the way,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said Wednesday. “… We have to be able to overcome adversity, it's just a different type of adversity. We've done it throughout this season so far a few weeks in, and showed our mental strength that we can find a way to win games and this is just another challenge along that road.”

Tennessee played at Minnesota on Sunday. The Vikings remain COVID-free as of Thursday and will play the Houston Texans, as scheduled, this week.

THANKS FOR READING PACKER CENTRAL
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers Add Former Broncos Draft Pick Winfree to Practice Squad

Juwann Winfree, who played collegiately at Colorado, was a sixth-round draft pick last year.

Bill Huber

Four Days to Kickoff: 4 Items from Inside the Falcons

Let’s get to know the foe with Zach Hood of SI.com’s Falcon Report.

Bill Huber

Packers’ Performance Leaves Sportsbooks ‘Shocked’

Green Bay has gone from practically a Super Bowl afterthought to having the fourth-best odds to win the championship.

Bill Huber

Five Days to Kickoff: 5 Falcons at Packers Keys to Game

The Green Bay Packers are touchdown favorites for Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons. It is easy to see why.

Bill Huber

Taking Deeper Look at Missed Tackles

Are the Packers a bad tackling team or are they one of many teams struggling to tackle following an abbreviated training camp?

Bill Huber

Son of Former NFL Receiver Signs with Packers

Receiver Caleb Scott spent the 2018 season on Seattle's practice squad.

Bill Huber

Zebra: Rodgers Dominated on Play-Action Passes

Get inside the game with Zebra's RFID player-tracking technology.

Bill Huber

COVID News Hitting Close to Home for Packers

Positive test results with the Tennessee Titans, and exploding COVID rates in Green Bay, have the Packers especially concerned.

Bill Huber

Four Downs: Defenseless Packers?

Here are four key factors from the Green Bay Packers' victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

Bill Huber

Packers Stop Saints, Improve to 3-0

Two big stops by the defense and three touchdowns by Aaron Rodgers gave the Packers a big win at New Orleans in a heavyweight showdown.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber