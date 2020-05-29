LaFleur Leap? Here’s What the Data Says
Bill Huber
The Green Bay Packers’ offense was no better under Matt LaFleur in 2019 than it was under Mike McCarthy and Joe Philbin in 2018. In fact, the Packers fell from 14th to 15th in the NFL in scoring. With the foundation in place, the assumption is the offense is poised to take flight in 2020. But what does the data say?
From 2014 through 2018, there were 33 coaching changes. What did those changes mean for their offenses? Here are the league scoring rankings from the year before the coaching change and the first two seasons after the change.
2014 (six coaching changes)
Jim Caldwell, Lions
Year before the change: 13th in points
First season: 22nd
Second season: 18th
Bill O’Brien, Texans
Year before the change: 31st in points
First season: 14th
Second season: 21st
Mike Pettine, Browns
Year before the change: 27th in points
First season: 27th
Second season: 30th
Lovie Smith, Buccaneers
Year before the change: 30th in points
First season: 29th
Second season: 20th
Ken Whisenhunt, Titans
Year before the change: 19th in points
First season: 30th
Second season: 28th
Mike Zimmer, Vikings
Year before the change: 14th in points
First season: 20th
Second season: 16th
2015 (seven coaching changes)
Todd Bowles, Jets
Year before the change: 28th in points
First season: 11th
Second season: 30th
Jack Del Rio, Raiders
Year before the change: 31st in points
First season: 17th
Second season: 7th
John Fox, Bears
Year before the change: 23rd in points
First season: 23rd
Second season: 28th
Gary Kubiak, Broncos
Year before the change: 2nd in points
First season: 19th
Second season: 22nd
Dan Quinn, Falcons
Year before the change: 12th in points
First season: 21st
Second season: 1st
Rex Ryan, Bills
Year before the change: 18th in points
First season: 12th
Second season: 10th
Jim Tomsula, 49ers
Year before the change: 25th in points
First season: 32nd
Second season: Fired
2016 (seven coaching changes)
Adam Gase, Dolphins
Year before the change: 27th in points
First season: 17th
Second season: 28th
Hue Jackson, Browns
Year before the change: 30th in points
First season: 31st
Second season: 31st
Chip Kelly, 49ers
Year before the change: 32nd in points
First season: 27th
Second season: Fired
Dirk Koetter, Buccaneers
Year before the change: 20th in points
First season: 18th
Second season: 18th
Ben McAdoo, Giants
Year before the change: 6th in points
First season: 26th
Second season: 31st
Mike Mularkey, Titans
Year before the change: 28th in points
First season: 14th
Second season: 19th
Doug Pederson, Eagles
Year before the change: 13th in points
First season: 16th
Second season: 3rd
2017 (six coaching changes)
Vance Joseph, Broncos
Year before the change: 22nd in points
First season: 27th
Second season: 24th
Anthony Lynn, Chargers
Year before the change: 9th in points
First season: 13th
Second season: 6th
Doug Marrone, Jaguars
Year before the change: 25th in points
First season: 5th
Second season: 31st
Sean McDermott, Bills
Year before the change: 10th in points
First season: 22nd
Second season: 30th
Sean McVay, Rams
Year before the change: 32nd in points
First season: 1st
Second season: 2nd
Kyle Shanahan, 49ers
Year before the change: 27th in points
First season: 20th
Second season: 21st
2018 (seven coaching changes)
Jon Gruden, Raiders
Year before the change: 23rd in points
First season: 28th
Second season: 24th
Matt Nagy, Bears
Year before the change: 29th in points
First season: 9th
Second season: 29th
Matt Patricia, Lions
Year before the change: 7th in points
First season: 25th
Second season: 18th
Frank Reich, Colts
Year before the change: 30th in points
First season: 5th
Second season: 16th
Pat Shurmur, Giants
Year before the change: 31st in points
First season: 16th
Second season: 18th
Mike Vrabel, Titans
Year before the change: 19th in points
First season: 27th
Second season: 10th
Steve Wilks, Cardinals
Year before the change: 25th in points
First season: 32nd
Second season: Fired
2019 (eight coaching changes)
Bruce Arians, Tampa Bay
Year before the change: 12th in points
First season: 3rd
Vic Fangio, Denver
Year before the change: 24th in points
First season: 28th
Brian Flores, Miami
Year before the change: 26th in points
First season: 25th
Adam Gase, New York Jets
Year before the change: 23rd in points
First season: 31st
Kliff Kingsbury, Arizona
Year before the change: 32nd in points
First season: 16th
Freddie Kitchens, Cleveland
Year before the change: 20th in points
First season: 22nd (and fired)
Matt LaFleur, Green Bay
Year before the change: 14th in points
First season: 15th
Zac Taylor, Cincinnati
Year before the change: 17th in points
First season: 30th