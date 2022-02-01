LaFleur Promotes Vrable to Passing Game Coordinator

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur also made official the promotion of Luke Butkus to offensive line coach.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jason Vrable, the Green Bay Packers’ receivers coach the past two seasons, will take on added responsibilities as the team’s passing game coordinator, coach Matt LaFleur announced on Tuesday.

The passing game coordinator role was held the past two seasons by former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, the new offensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears.

LaFleur also made official the promotion of Luke Butkus to offensive line coach. As it stands, every position group has a full-time assistant other than quarterbacks, though tight ends coach Justin Outten has been linked to the coordinator post in Denver under new coach Nathaniel Hackett.

The 2022 season will be Vrable’s 10th in the NFL and third as the Packers’ receivers coach. He joined Green Bay in 2019 as an offensive assistant after working in the same position for the New York Jets in 2017 and 2018. Before that, he spent four seasons with the Buffalo Bills, first as offensive quality control coach from 2013 through 2015 before ascending to assistant quarterbacks coach to open the 2016 season. When Anthony Lynn was promoted to offensive coordinator, Vrable took over as running backs coach to finish the season.

“I’m so impressed with his work ethic, how detailed and thorough he is,” LaFleur said after promoting Vrable in 2020. “He knows what we’re trying to get done, he knows why we’re trying to do everything. He is one of the hardest workers I’ve ever been around.”

Vrable, who turned 37 last week, was a record-setting quarterback at Division III Marietta (Ohio) and was inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2018. He worked with Hackett in Buffalo as well as at Syracuse.

“He’s been a huge influence for me,” Vrable said in 2020.

In other moves, LaFleur promoted Connor Lewis to assistant quarterbacks coach and Ryan Mahaffey to assistant offensive line coach.

Lewis joined the Packers in 2016. He was an offensive quality control coach in 2020 and a special teams assistant/game management specialist in 2021.

Mahaffey was an offensive quality control coach last season after spending the 2019 and 2020 seasons as Northern Iowa’s offensive coordinator. He was a fullback/tight end at Northern Iowa who played in five games as a fullback for the Colts in 2011.