LaFleur Remains Friends with Shanahan Despite Rodgers Trade Talk

GREEN BAY, Wis. – One the eve of the NFL Draft, with rampant speculation regarding the future of Aaron Rodgers as the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback, San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan picked up the phone and called his longtime friend and counterpart, Matt LaFleur.

Was the three-time MVP available in trade?

“The exact truth is I don’t want to wake up the next day on Friday and see Aaron Rodgers, one of the best quarterbacks in this league, traded without doing any due diligence on it,” Shanahan said while appearing on The Rich Eisen Show. “So, I just called Matt and asked him if there’s anything to it. And Matt told me I’d be wasting my time if we had [general manager John] Lynch call.”

And that was that. The 49ers, who had traded away three first-round picks to move up to the No. 3 overall pick, selected North Dakota State’s Trey Lance. Rodgers eventually decided to return to Green Bay for a 14th season as the starting quarterback.

On Sunday night, Rodgers will be Green Bay’s quarterback for a showdown against the 49ers.

Asked on Wednesday if he thought or hoped the 49ers would have traded for him, Rodgers laughed and said, “There were points where I thought anything was possible, definitely, but not a strong possibility.”

The potential trade adds an extra layer to this game, but perhaps not to the men who will be leading the teams. Having coached together in Houston in 2008 and 2009, Washington in 2010 through 2013 and Atlanta in 2015 and 2016. LaFleur said that late-April conversation about Rodgers hasn’t strained their relationship.

“Kyle’s a great friend of mine,” LaFleur said after Wednesday’s practice. “Absolutely, I hold no ill will towards him.”

So, instead of a battle between Jordan Love and Rodgers, it will be Rodgers vs. Jimmy Garoppolo in a primetime game between NFC heavyweights on Sunday.

The trade would have made sense for the 49ers, who beat the Packers in the NFC Championship Game in 2019 but finished just 6-10 in 2020 due to a long list of injuries to key players such as Garoppolo. The trade would have made sense for Rodgers, a Bay Area native who would have been able to hit the ground running in Shanahan’s offense.

The trade might have even made sense for the Packers, who had used their first-round pick on Love 12 months earlier. But Rodgers won MVP, the Packers got back to the championship game and general manager Brian Gutekunst elected to keep the team together for 2021 to make another run at a Super Bowl.

“I understand, he’s trying to do whatever he thinks he needs to do for his football team,” LaFleur said. “He’s got a responsibility to everybody in that organization and if there’s an opportunity, I don’t hold that against him. So, yeah, that will have no effect on our relationship.”