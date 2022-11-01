LaFleur Sticking With Barry to Run Overrated Defense

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After years of Aaron Rodgers-led teams winning a bunch of games and scoring a zillion points but not getting it done in the playoffs, the Green Bay Packers moved some of the eggs into the defensive basket.

So far, all the Packers have are scrambled eggs.

After ranking ninth in points allowed in 2019 and 13th in 2020 and 2021, the Packers fell to 16th through eight games following a 27-17 loss at Buffalo on Sunday night during which the Bills scored on five consecutive possessions.

At a failing restaurant, the chef can be fired at a moment’s notice. With a football team, the chef – defensive coordinator Joe Barry – gets to stay.

“Absolutely not,” coach Matt LaFleur said on Monday when asked whether he was contemplating a change at coordinator.

With a 3-5 record following a fourth consecutive loss, there might not be a more disappointing team in the NFL than the Packers. And there might not be a more disappointing unit than the Packers’ defense.

This offseason, general manager Brian Gutekunst traded premier receiver Davante Adams, re-signed linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and cornerback Rasul Douglas, signed veteran defensive tackle Jarran Reed and used first-round picks on linebacker Quay Walker and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

A dozen eggs doesn’t automatically turn into a souffle.

Confidence was sky-high entering this season. The defense dominated last year’s playoff game against the 49ers and had its way with Rodgers and Co. throughout training camp. As it turns out, the preseason hype was built against a bad quarterback (Jimmy Garoppolo) and a bad offense (Green Bay ranks 26th in scoring).

The run defense is horrendous, with five games of 150-plus rushing yards allowed. Only four teams have forced fewer turnovers. During the Bills’ run of five consecutive scores on Sunday night, it was so easy that they ran only two plays on third down.

“The defense is bad,” said one high-ranking team executive. “Gutey hasn’t drafted well. (Eric) Stokes has regressed to what he likely is and (Darnell) Savage has played bad since Year 1. Kenny (Clark) is the only real dude on the front.”

Frustration is building. A source told ESPN.com that there is “a declining confidence” in Barry’s scheme.

“Well, first of all, it’s impossible to please everybody,” LaFleur said. “Everybody has their own opinions, their own ideas. You have to get the staff on the same page, first and foremost, in making sure that everybody is confident in the plan, and then you teach it to the players. I think we’d be foolish not to listen to our players at certain times. Ultimately, we have to make the best decision for our football team in terms of how do you go about winning the game? You know, there were some great moments and then there were some not-so-great moments.”

While Barry might be the problem, it’s possible Gutekunst erred in putting together his defensive roster.

- Campbell had been a good but never great starter until earning All-Pro honors last year. Given a five-year contract in free agency, is it possible he was a one-year wonder?

- Douglas’ career was going nowhere fast until Gutekunst made the season-changing decision to grab him off the Cardinals’ practice squad. Given a three-year contract in free agency, is it possible he was a one-year wonder, too?

- With the 22nd pick, Gutekunst could have drafted the Butkus Award-winning linebacker Devin Lloyd but chose Walker. Lloyd, who was the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Month for September, has 68 tackles, two interceptions and six passes defensed for Jacksonville. Walker has 56 tackles, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles.

“I’ll never understand that one,” said one scout who recently watched the Packers

- With the 28th pick, Gutekunst chose Wyatt, who has played merely 57 snaps.

“A first-round pick on a guy who you knew was going to be the fifth lineman?” wondered the scout.

Time will tell on Walker and Wyatt. Campbell and Douglas, however, have regressed after their stalwart seasons. While Campbell saved the day with his two-point deflection against Tampa Bay and was a force against Washington, he’s been only OK. Douglas, who Rodgers compared to the legendary Charles Woodson, had an excellent interception against the Bills but was picked on otherwise.

“Gutey has a pretty good sense about these transactions usually not working,” the executive said of retaining Campbell and Douglas. It wasn’t a criticism, though. “I think he knows that without Aaron, it’s going to be tough so he’s just going for it.”

One thing the scout wondered is why Barry was so stubbornly keeping Douglas in the slot, a position he’d never played. Why not going with Jaire Alexander and Douglas in their base defense, then move Alexander into the slot and insert Stokes at corner in their nickel packages?

There’s also square pegs and round holes. Alexander and Stokes prefer to play man. Douglas prefers to play zone. So, whatever Barry chooses to do, there will be one cornerback who is a bit out of his element.

Finally, there’s the freefall of Savage. This past offseason, Gutekunst flipped the switch on Savage’s fifth-year option. He’s been horrendous, though. His missed-tackle rate of 21.2 percent is one of the worst in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus. His sticking out of an elbow on Josh Allen’s 20-yard scramble was grade-school-level.

“If you’re not going to tackle anyone, you better be one hell of a ballhawk,” the scout said.

With personnel and coaching mistakes, Green Bay’s defense has been all sizzle and no steak.

“Way too many explosive gains, some poor tackling,” LaFleur said. “I think we need to be more physical. I think you look at the teams that are toughest to deal with in this league, especially from a defensive standpoint, and physicality, it jumps out to you. There were moments where we’re not always getting that.”

