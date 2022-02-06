LaFleur Targeting Longtime Special Teams Coordinator Bisaccia

Rich Bisaccia, who as interim coach guided the Las Vegas Raiders to the playoffs, would bring a veteran, respected voice to the Green Bay Packers' downtrodden special teams.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In 2019, new Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur was unable to lure esteemed special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi to his fledgling staff.

After watching his team stumble with Shawn Mennenga in 2019 and 2020 and Maurice Drayton in 2021, LaFleur again is throwing his line and hoping to reel in one of the big fish.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein, LaFleur has been talking to longtime special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, who as interim coach led the Las Vegas Raiders to this year’s playoffs. Perhaps conveniently, LaFleur has been in Las Vegas this week coaching the NFC team for Sunday’s Pro Bowl.

LaFleur this week decided to replace Drayton – he made that move official on Saturday – after the Packers finished 32nd in Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings and made three enormous blunders in a playoff loss to San Francisco. So, LaFleur needs a special teams coordinator and Bisaccia needs a job. Despite replacing Jon Gruden and leading the Raiders to the playoffs, they hired longtime New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as coach.

Before taking over as interim coach, the 61-year-old Bisaccia was in his 19th season coordinating NFL special teams. While he was a beloved figure among the Raiders’ players, his special teams weren’t exactly titans. This season, his units ranked a solid 11th in Gosselin’s annual rankings. The Raiders were 16th in 2020, 25th in 2019 and 19th in 2018.

In 2021, the Raiders ranked 10th in punt returns, 25th in kickoff returns, 31st in punt coverage, 21st in kickoff coverage and second in field-goal accuracy.

“Obviously, we love Rich, and we think he did a great job,” receiver/returner Hunter Renfrow said this week. “It almost feels like you're losing a teammate. We cared a lot about him and are very thankful for him, but you can't hold that against McDaniels. We're excited and I don't think there's any turmoil.”

Prior to joining Gruden with the Raiders, he was the coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys (2013-17), San Diego Chargers (2011-12) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2002-10). In Dallas, the Cowboys migrated from 15th in 2015 to 11th in 2016 to fifth in 2017.

Of course, the Packers might build a statue of Bisaccia alongside Lombardi and Lambeau outside the stadium if he built a top-half-of-the-league unit. Before the Packers finished 32nd in 2021, they ranked 29th in 2020, 26th in 2019, 32nd in 2018, 16th in 2017, 29th in 2016, 17th in 2015, 32nd in 2015, 20th in 2013. Green Bay ranked 12th in 2012 and 13th in 2011.

The Chicago Bears also reportedly are interested in Bisaccia. Their new coach, Matt Eberflus, was defensive coordinator in Dallas while Bisaccia ran the special teams.

Unlike in 2019, when Rizzi joined established Saints coach Sean Payton and a team coming off a 13-win season and a trip to the NFC Championship Game, LaFleur has a winning and established team to sell to Bisaccia. And with so much upheaval on the offensive coaching staff, the veteran Bisaccia would add another veteran voice to the room.

More than anything, hiring the respected Bisaccia would show the Packers are serious about fixing a unit that hasn’t posted a top-10 performance since finishing seventh in 2007.

“Certainly, that will be a big-time priority for us moving forward is to not allow something like this to happen again,” LaFleur said after the season. “It’s really disappointing when our defense goes out there and really dominates for four quarters. There was 4 minutes left in that game and we had the lead. We’ve got to look at everything and that starts with myself just making sure that it is a main priority for us.”