Lambeau Field Will Be COVID Vaccination Site

Vaccinations will begin on Wednesday, with an initial capacity to vaccinate 6,000 individuals per week before ramping up to 10,000.

Note: This is a press release issued by the Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers in partnership with Bellin Health and Brown County Public Health announced on Friday that the Lambeau Field Atrium will host a community COVID-19 vaccination site that will be open to eligible community members beginning Wednesday.

Vaccine prioritization is occurring in accordance with the guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-about.htm for the most up-to-date information on eligible groups.

The Lambeau Field vaccination clinic initially will operate in the Atrium and may expand to other areas of the stadium as supply and weather allow, said Bellin Health President and CEO Chris Woleske. With adequate supply, the site will have capacity to vaccinate 6,000 individuals per week initially and quickly ramp up to 10,000 individuals weekly.

“This is a true community effort to get shots in arms, and we couldn’t ask for better partners in this effort than Brown County Public Health and the Green Bay Packers,” Woleske said. “We want to make it as easy as possible for all who are eligible to get vaccinated, which ultimately will be our ticket out of this pandemic and back to our normal lives.”

Lambeau Field provides a centralized, well-known and accessible location for a community vaccination site to serve Brown County and the surrounding areas, and the stadium’s flexible event spaces can be adjusted as needed to accommodate vaccine distribution. Lambeau Field adds to more than a dozen NFL facilities that are being used as vaccine sites throughout the country.

“We are proud to be a part of this team effort, and the Packers organization remains committed to doing everything we can to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. “We know the only way we can help bring an end to this pandemic and see Lambeau Field full of fans again is if a significant portion of our community receives the vaccine once they are eligible.”

Individuals will not need to be Bellin Health patients to be vaccinated at Lambeau Field, but appointments will be required. Eligible individuals may call (920) 445-7313 to add their names to an appointment waiting list. Only individuals who qualify for the current phase of vaccination will be able to schedule vaccines. The Lambeau Field site will replace Bellin’s current Green Bay vaccination site on the Bellin Health Ashwaubenon clinic campus.



Individuals should park in Lot 3 off Lombardi Avenue on the east side of Lambeau Field, enter through the American Family Insurance Gate and proceed to the Atrium’s main level via escalator, stairs or elevator. A limited valet service will be made available for individuals who have mobility challenges.