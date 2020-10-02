SI.com
PackerCentral
Lazard a ‘Gritty Competitor’

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard played 59 of a possible 62 snaps on Sunday at New Orleans. On one of those, he suffered the core-muscle injury that required surgery.

“He’s a tough guy, man,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice. “He’s as tough as they come, and that’s what you love about the guy. He is a gritty competitor and, you know, it’s unfortunate.”

Lazard played a huge role in the victory over the Saints with six catches for 146 yards and one touchdown. Now, he figures to be out at least a month.

How good has Lazard been? Among all receivers targeted at least 15 times, Lazard is the only receiver in the NFL to have rewarded his quarterback with a perfect 158.3 passer rating, according to Pro Football Focus. Despite being a big guy without blazing speed, he’s tied for fourth in the NFL with three receptions on passes thrown 20-plus yards downfield.

Davante Adams, who sat out the New Orleans game with an injured hamstring, practiced for a second consecutive day, seemingly increasing the odds that he’ll be on the field for Monday night’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Either way, the injuries to Green Bay’s top receivers should mean more chances for Darrius Shepherd (one career catch) and Malik Taylor (zero) behind Marquez Valdes-Scantling and receiver/running back/returner Tyler Ervin.

“What an opportunity for other guys to step up and make their marks in this league,” LaFleur said.

Lazard, linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) and tight end Marcedes Lewis (knee) did not practice, according to those in attendance. Kirksey missed the final 14 games of last season following surgery to repair a torn left pectoral tendon. This injury, according to the TV broadcast, was to his right side.

Josiah Deguara (ankle) returned to practice. He missed the last two games and did not practice on Thursday.

This story will be updated when the injury reports are released later.

Countdown to Kickoff

Five Days: Five Keys to the Game

Four Days: Four Items from Inside the Falcons

Three Days: Three Reasons to Worry

Rodgers: He and LaFleur Go with the Flow

Missed Tackles: Taking Deeper Look

Sportsbooks: ‘Shocked’ by Packers

