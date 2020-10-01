Packers-Falcons Wed. Injury Report: Lazard DNP With Core-Muscle Injury

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard did not practice on Thursday due to a core muscle injury, a potentially serious blow to the high-flying team’s offense.

According to ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky, Philadelphia-based core-muscle specialist Dr. William Meyers will check out Lazard’s scans and determine whether Lazard can heal with rest or if he will require surgery.

In 2018, Geronimo Allison missed the second half of the season following core-muscle surgery. In 2019, tight end Robert Tonyan was slowed greatly by a core-muscle injury and had surgery at the end of the season. In 2016, cornerback Damarious Randall had core-muscle surgery and missed five games. In 2012, receiver Greg Jennings had core-muscle surgery and was on the field almost exactly one month later.

Meyers handled the surgery on all four - and literally thousands of others.

(What is a core-muscle injury? This is from Meyers' Vincera Institute.)

Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had a core-muscle injury for all of last season, and while he still topped 1,000 receiving yards, he was not his usual, explosive self. Meyers did his surgery after the season.

"[I've] been banged up all year since whatever happened in camp," Beckham said last season. "Playing through whatever it is, just trying to make it through to Sunday. Any time Sunday comes around, I'm going to give the team everything I have."

Lazard caught six passes for 146 yards and one touchdown in a breakout game against the New Orleans Saints. During a Zoom call after the game, in which he played 59 of 62 snaps, he gave no hint that he was injured.

Lazard, tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle), linebacker Christian Kirksey (pectoral) and tight end Marcedes Lewis did not practice.

On the bright side, receiver Davante Adams (hamstring) and defensive tackle Kenny Clark (groin) were on the practice field after missing last week’s game. Adams went through a pregame workout at New Orleans but he and the team decided to give it another week.

“I will be making sure I feel normal – like before it happened – before I step out there. So we’re doing our thing to make sure that that’s the case,” Adams said on Thursday.

Added Adams, who missed four games with turf toe last season: “Last year, I may have been trying to rush back a little bit quicker, but just seeing the way they’ve handled success or handled people going down, and how they just kind of jumped straight up, like we’re talking about that next-man-up mentality, it makes it a lot easier to make sure I get all the way right before I come back.”

Atlanta was without several key players at practice, including prolific second-year receiver Calvin Ridley.

Packers Injury Report

DNP: TE Josiah Deguara (ankle), ILB Christian Kirksey (pectoral), WR Allen Lazard (core), TE Marcedes Lewis (knee).

Limited: WR Davante Adams (hamstring), DT Kenny Clark (groin), OLB Rashan Gary (ankle), OLB Randy Ramsey (groin), OLB Za’Darius Smith (ankle).

Full: CB Jaire Alexander (hand), G Elgton Jenkins (back/rib), G/T Billy Turner (knee).

Falcons Injury Report

DNP: S Ricardo Allen (elbow), DE Dante Fowler (ankle), DT Grady Jarrett (hip), K Koo Younghoe (groin), DE Takk McKinley (groin), S Keanu Neal (hamstring), WR Calvin Ridley (ankle).

Limited: WR Russell Gage (concussion), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), T Kaleb McGary (knee), LB Foye Oluokun (hamstring), DE Jacob Tuioti-Mariner (elbow).

Full: DT Marlon Davidson (knee), T Matt Gono (shoulder), CB Kendall Sheffield (foot).