What Do Receivers’ Fast 40s Mean? Probably Nothing

Here's a look at Thursday's rocket-fast 40-yard times, a history of fast receivers and what the stopwatch means to the Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Scouting Combine turned into a drag racing spectacle when the receivers hit the field of Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Thursday.

In one of the greatest shows of speed in NFL history, nine receivers broke 4.40 seconds. Nobody was faster than Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton. His unofficial time of 4.21 seconds would have broken John Ross’ Combine record of 4.22 but was revised down to an official time of 4.28 seconds.

Former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn called it the “fastest WR group ever.” Not quite. But close. By year:

2021: There wasn’t a Scouting Combine last year due to the pandemic. The receivers who would have competed in Indianapolis got to enjoy the home-track advantage at their pro days. Two receivers beat 4.30 (Anthony Schwartz and Rondale Moore) and eight beat 4.40.

2020: One receiver broke 4.30 (Henry Ruggs) and six beat 4.40.

2019: No receiver broke 4.30 and seven beat 4.40.

2018: No receiver broke 4.30 and only two beat 4.40.

2017: One receiver broke 4.30 (John Ross) and only two beat 4.40.

2016: No receiver broke 4.30 and only two beat 4.40.

2015: One receiver broke 4.30 (J.J. Nelson) and five beat 4.40.

2014: One receiver broke 4.30 (Dri Archer) and four beat 4.40.

2013: One receiver broke 4.30 (Marquise Goodwin) and six beat 4.40.

2012: No receiver broke 4.30 but 12 beat 4.40. (And 24 beat 4.50; 18 did on Thursday.)

Over that decade worth of Scouting Combines, seven receivers beat 4.30 seconds. None have been difference-makers in the NFL. In fact, Stathead has Combine data dating to 2000. Over that time, 13 receivers have run 4.30 or faster. There hasn’t been a single 1,000-yard season in that group. Zero. The record-setting Ross has 957 receiving yards in five seasons.

The 2012 class was loaded with speed. But not loaded with quality receivers. Those dozen speedsters who broke 4.40? In order of fastest time: Travis Benjamin, T.J. Graham, T.Y. Hilton, Chris Givens, Stephen Hill, Kashif Moore, Chris Owusu, Devon Wylie, A.J. Jenkins, Tommy Streeter, DeVier Posey and Jarius Wright. Hilton, who led the entire draft class with 631 receptions, was an excellent receiver. The other 11 were more who’s that than who’s who.

The Packers, who could use a splash upgrade at receiver, have never put a big premium on stopwatch speed. At the 2014 Scouting Combine, Davante Adams ran his 40 in 4.56 seconds. That ranked 35th out of 49 receivers, according to Stathead.

In 2018, Allen Lazard ran his 40 in 4.55. In 2011, Randall Cobb ran his 40 in 4.55. There was no Combine last year due to the pandemic, so third-round pick Amari Rodgers ran a 4.52 at Clemson’s pro day.

The lone exception was Marquez Valdes-Scantling. A fifth-round pick in 2018, he ran his 40 in a blazing 4.37. Also in that draft, fourth-round pick J’Mon Moore ran his 40 in 4.60 (but 4.49 at pro day) and sixth-round pick Equanimeous St. Brown ran a 4.48.

Of course, there’s stopwatch speed and then there’s real speed. Valdes-Scantling has both. On his 75-yard touchdown at Minnesota last season, he reached 22.09 mph – second-fastest of any player all season, according to Next Gen Stats. While Adams is slightly below average on the stopwatch, nobody would ever say he’s not fast in pads.

Maybe this year will be different. Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson (4.38) and Chris Olave (4.39), are considered first-round prospects. North Dakota State’s Christian Watson (4.36) is a solid Day 2 option. Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, another first-round prospect, posted a 4.41. If Valdes-Scantling leaves in free agency, the Packers could use a field-stretching threat.