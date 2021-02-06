Leonhard Pulls Out of Packers’ Defensive Coordinator Search

In the end, Jim Leonhard's love for the University of Wisconsin outweighed his interest in joining his home-state Green Bay Packers.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jim Leonhard will not be the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator.

According to Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates, Leonhard has withdrawn his name from consideration for the post. A source confirmed the news on Saturday morning.

Leonhard interviewed for the job via Zoom on Tuesday and in person on Thursday. According to Oates, he informed coach Matt LaFleur of his decision on Friday.

Over his four seasons as the University of Wisconsin’s defensive coordinator, the Badgers rank third nationally in scoring defense (17.2 points per game), fourth in yards allowed (297.9 yards per game), fifth in rushing defense (112.3 yards per game) and fifth in pass efficiency defense (109.0). Wisconsin forced the second-most turnovers (104) and intercepted the second-most passes (68) during that span.

In 2020, Wisconsin finished ninth in scoring defense, fifth in rushing defense, fifth in total defense and fifth on third down. In 2019, Leonhard’s unit posted four shutouts — the first Big Ten team to do so since 1962 — and set a school record by allowing opponents to convert just 27.2 percent of their third-down attempts. It finished second in sacks per game with a school-record 51.

With LaFleur replacing Mike Pettine, it was common knowledge that the native of Tony, Wis., would be hard to pry loose from Wisconsin. First and foremost, he is well paid. According to USA Today, Leonhard ranks 22nd among all college assistant football coaches with an annual salary of almost $1.13 million. According to a source, the average NFL defensive coordinator makes between $750,000 and $850,000 per year.

A former standout safety at Wisconsin before a lengthy NFL career, he’s laid roots in Madison. According to The Athletic, he’s turned down overtures from Alabama, Florida State and Texas A&M to run their defenses.

“I understand what UW is all about,” Leonhard said late in the season. “It’s home for myself. I grew up here. This was kind of the dream job to come back and coach. Also being on a lot of different teams, you just realize the culture is different every single place. Not bad. Doesn’t mean it’s bad or good. Just understand it’s different. There is a comfort level here, understanding what this place is about and how I’m allowed to coach and act and recruit. Kind of the whole big picture of what college football is.

“There’s other places that do it the right way, and you’d like to take that culture wherever you go. But I definitely understand what Wisconsin is. And a big part of me coaching is wanting to come back here and make this place better. I had a great experience as a player and want to give that back to the next generation.”

Los Angeles Chargers defensive passing game coordinator Joe Barry and Los Angeles Rams safeties coach Ejiro Evero are potential replacements. LaFleur coached with both of them with the Rams in 2017.