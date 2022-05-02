Like Father, Like Son: The Christian Watson Story

In 1993, the Green Bay Packers drafted Tim Watson. He helped raise, train and teach the team's second-round pick, receiver Christian Watson. “I would take Christian’s work ethic and talent over anybody else.”

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The athletic ability of Christian Watson, the receiver the Green Bay Packers selected in the second round of last week’s NFL Draft, was on display from an early age.

“We were at a Texas Roadhouse and they have the booths that are elevated,” Watson’s father, Tazim Wajed, recalled on Sunday. “We were going to the restroom to get ready before we eat. Christian at the time was probably 2, 2 1/2. He was sitting the furthest in the booth. ‘Let’s go, boys. We’re going to the restroom.’ Christian is just taking a long time. He’s kind of scooting along on his knees and he makes it near the end of the booth.

“For some reason, he decides, ‘I’m going to show you all something that you’ve never seen before.’ Imagine being flat on your knees. He sprouts up and lands down on the regular floor and is in a Spiderman position and then stands up and just starts walking. The whole place goes silent. Everybody’s like, ‘Did y’all see what just happened?’ Mind you, he’s like 2 1/2 so he’s not even as tall as the chair we’re sitting in. So, when I tell you that what you see athletically is not a surprise.”