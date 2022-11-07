Lil Wayne Jumps Off Packers, Rodgers Bandwagons

DETROIT – The Green Bay Packers’ bandwagon, at least for the 2022 season, just lost one of its legendary members.

Following an embarrassing 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on Sunday, legendary rapper Lil Wayne tweeted “RIP” to the season.

“RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season,” he tweeted.

Instead of getting rid of the four-time MVP, the Packers gave Rodgers a cap-creating contract extension, hoping to make another run after an unprecedented three consecutive seasons of 13-plus wins. Rather than contending for the Super Bowl, the wheels have fallen off with the Packers failing to reach even double-digits points against the worst defense in the NFL.

Lil Wayne is a longtime Packers fan dating to 1996 and their victory over New England in Super Bowl XXXI. His father attended the game. When he came home, he brought back a lot of Packers championship memorabilia.

“When you from the hood, towels and all that (expletive) doesn't get hung up, nailed to walls. That gets used,” he said in a video posted to his Facebook page.” So, every day, I was actually using the Green Bay towel, drinking out of that Green Bay cup, eating out of that Green Bay bowl.”

His “Green and Yellow” is the unofficial Packers theme song. The lyrics feature everyone from Aaron Rodgers and Bart Starr, Reggie White to Paul Hornung. The music plays after pregame introductions at Lambeau Field.

Among the opening lyrics:

I just hit you boys with the Rodgers rate

Came up with the Pack, I done well with the Pack

Aaron Rodgers in the trap, I got 12 on my back

Among the closing lyrics:

Ooh, you try to count us out, check your mathematics

Yeah, uh-huh, we'll color that confetti

Green and yellow, green and yellow

It appears the music legend has taken 12 off his back and counted out the Packers, their season going nowhere fast following with a 3-6 record.

Rodgers and the Packers lost their fifth consecutive game for the first time since 2008, his first year as the starter. Afterward, coach Matt LaFleur said he would not go to the bullpen and replace Rodgers with Jordan Love.

“I played shitty but I never gave up,” Rodgers said. “Obviously, I don’t want to lead us in rushing, but I knew I was going to have to make some plays with my legs, and moving forward I’m definitely going to have to keep doing things like that. But, no, I feel like we never gave up. We moved the ball well in the first half, and I threw a couple picks in the end zone, took points off the board. That obviously came back to hurt us down the stretch.”

Related Stories: Packers Lose to Lions

Lions 15, Packers 9: A stunning upset

Lions 15, Packers 9: The sound of silence speaks volumes

Lions 15, Packers 9: Dubious first for Rodgers

Lions 15, Packers 9: Live updates

Can Packers find answers against worst defense?

Packers at Lions: Three reasons to worry