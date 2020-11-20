Linsley Not Twiddling His Thumbs Over Contract

Not only has Packers center Corey Linsley blocked opposing defenders but he’s blocked out the potential distractions of contract uncertainty with a superb season.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made a critical move in maintaining the strength of the offensive line by signing left tackle David Bakhtiari to a contract extension.

Now, what about center Corey Linsley?

As was the case with Bakhtiari, Linsley is playing the final season of his contract. As is the case with the 29-year-old Bakhitari, the 29-year-old Linsley is at the height of his powers.

The reality is Bakhtiari’s massive payday has limited the options of re-signing Linsley and running back Aaron Jones. In fact, Bakhtiari’s contract could put the Packers in the neighborhood of $16.3 million over next year’s COVID-impacted salary cap.

“I’m nothing but happy for Dave, and that’s the God’s honest truth,” Linsley said on Thursday. “I’ve been taking this year one week at a time from the beginning. I didn’t enter the season thinking, ‘I can’t wait for my deal to get done.’ I’m thinking, worst-case scenario, I’m out and I’ve got to play well for myself and this team, not necessarily for a new contract.

“It is what it is, and that’s just been my mentality from Day 1. I’m not surprised Dave got paid. It’s obvious it was coming. It was just a matter of how much for him and whether he was going to break the bank or not. But that’s been my mentality from Day 1, just perform at my best and everything will fall into place. I’ve go do that.”

And he has done that.

- According to Pro Football Focus, he’s allowed one sack (a missed stunt last week vs. Jacksonville) and one additional pressure.

- According to Sports Info Solutions, he’s got a career-best blown-block rate of 1.4 percent on running plays and hasn’t allowed a stuff (a tackle at or behind the line vs. the run).

- He has not been penalized.

So, not only has Linsley blocked opposing defenders but he’s blocked out the potential distractions of contract uncertainty.

“I know it sounds just weird or like a cheesy answer but it is what it is,” Linsley said. “I feel like this season itself is just so crazy. And it’s week to week. I really don’t have time to just sit back and wonder and twiddle my thumbs and all that stuff. I’m just playing week in and week out for my teammates and for myself and for my family. It is what it is and the chips are going to fall however they fall. There’s nothing I can do about that besides playing at a high level and, if I don’t, regroup and get that back the following week.”

For what it’s worth, Linsley is by far the top-rated center at Pro Football Focus. He’s blocked consistently and led a line with a revolving door of personnel due to injuries. Linsley, in typically understated fashion, said he’s been “playing up to my standard.”

Whether that means a new contract with the Packers or elsewhere remains to be seen.

“I’ve had a wonderful experience and, if it continues, that’s awesome,” he said. “If it doesn’t, that’s the nature of the game. There’s 31 other teams out there so, hopefully, it’ll happen here or happen somewhere else. I don’t know. How I’m looking at it is I’m just playing ball.”