Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Cincinnati Bengals

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are facing the Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals in a battle of 3-1 teams today. Follow along for updates.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (3-1) are facing the Cincinnati Bengals (3-1) on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Follow along all day for updates.

How to Watch Packers at Bengals

TV: Fox – Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst) and Lindsay Czarniak (sideline)

Stream: You can stream the game on FuboTV. Get a 7-day Free Trial.

Coverage Map: Check out the map at 506Sports.com to see if the game will be broadcast in your neighborhood.

Radio: Packers Radio Network – Wayne Larrivee, Larry McCarren. SIRIUS: 113 (GB), 83 (Cin.) | XM: 386 (GB), 225 (Cin.) | SXM App: 811 (GB), 806 (Cin.) Sports USA Radio, with Josh Appel (play-by-play) and Mark Carrier (analyst), will have the national broadcast.

Packers vs. Bengals History

There are seven teams with a record of better than .500 against Green Bay. You probably wouldn’t have guessed the Bengals, with a franchise record that is 87 games below .500, are among those teams. Cincinnati leads the series 7-6.

Green Bay won the last matchup, 27-24 in overtime, on Sept. 24, 2017. William Jackson intercepted Aaron Rodgers and returned it for a touchdown to give the Bengals a 21-7 lead in the second quarter. It was a stunning play. Rodgers hadn’t thrown a pick-six since the 2009 season. For context, Philip Rivers threw 19 pick-sixes during that span. But Rodgers threw two touchdown passes to Jordy Nelson, including one with 17 seconds remaining in regulation that tied the game. In overtime, Rodgers’ 72-yard completion to Geronimo Allison set up Mason Crosby’s winning field goal.

“We had a good two-minute drive to tie it up and get it to overtime,” Rodgers recalled. “And then I believe we got Michael Johnson offsides, hit G-Mo for a big one to put that one away. I’ve also had some tough games. The ‘13 game over there, that was back and forth. We were down 14-0, then went ahead 30-14, then lost it 34-30. Jonathan Franklin had a big game that day [but had a fumble on] fourth-and-1 that they ran back for a score.”

Packers-Bengals Inactives

The Packers will be down three-fifths of their preferred offensive line. Along with center Josh Myers (finger), who was ruled out on Friday, Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins (ankle) will miss a third consecutive game. Combined with the absence of All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari (PUP list; knee), the Packers will need a big performance from a depleted front wall against the Bengals.

Green Bay’s inactives: Jenkins and Myers, safety Vernon Scott, defensive tackle Jack Heflin and the two newcomers, linebacker Jaylon Smith and cornerback Rasul Douglas. Cornerback Kevin King will play after missing the last two games with a concussion.

For Cincinnati, star running back Joe Mixon (ankle) is active. Mixon topped 1,100 rushing yards in 2018 and 2019 and is on pace for 1,500 yards this season. Its inactives would have been minor contributors: cornerback Nick McCloud, defensive linemen Darius Hodge and Tyler Shelvin, offensive lineman Fred Johnson and receiver Mike Thomas.

Packers-Bengals Prediction

The Packers will be without three starters on the offensive line, their best cornerback (Jaire Alexander), their best pass rusher (Za’Darius Smith) and their best deep threat (Marquez Valdes-Scantling). That’s an absurd amount of firepower.

Meanwhile, the Bengals have one of the NFL’s top defenses to attack the short-handed offensive line and a budding quarterback-receiver duo to take advantage of the absences of Smith and Alexander.

It all seems like too much to overcome.

Bengals 30, Packers 24. (Bill’s record: a woeful 1-3.)

Fool’s Gold

Last season, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett turned the red zone into the gold zone. The Austin Powers theme was fun and effective.

Green Bay led the NFL in scoring due in large part to its perhaps unprecedented success in the gold zone. The Packers scored touchdowns on 80 percent of their treks inside the 20. The NFL has red-zone data going back to 1999. The previous best was Kansas City’s 78.8 percent in 2003. The franchise’s previous best was 68.1 percent in 2012. Defensively, Green Bay finished eighth with an opponent touchdown rate of 58.3 percent.

This year, Green Bay is off to its 3-1 start in spite of its work in the red zone. By scoring nine touchdowns in 15 trips to the gold zone, the Packers rank 20th with a touchdown rate of 60.0 percent. Their six failures are half of last year’s total.

“It’s the hardest place to score. It’s a shorter field, tighter windows. I think we’ve done a good job, not a great job,” Hackett said this week. “We just have to keep on trucking and keep on finding that gold. It’ll come.”

Last year, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers threw 35 touchdowns vs. zero interceptions in the red zone and Davante Adams had a league-high 14 touchdowns. This year, Rodgers has one touchdown (to Adams) vs. one interception.

Defensively, only two teams have given up a touchdown on every red-zone possession. One of them is Green Bay, which is a perfectly imperfect 11-of-11.

It won’t get any easier this week. Cincinnati’s offense is fifth with 75.0 percent touchdowns, due in large part to Joe Burrow’s league-best 142.0 passer rating. Its defense is 12th at 58.3 percent.

Packers-Bengals Betting Trends

The Packers are 3-point favorites – just like they were at the start of the week – at SI Sportsbook. The line had fallen to 2 1/2 on Saturday.

The Packers are 3-point favorites, as well, at FanDuel, and that sportsbook will not be backing the Pack. With about 3 hours until kickoff, 78 percent of the handle and 83 percent of the bets are on the Packers to cover. The over/under is 50.5 points, with 82 percent of the money on the over.

Milestone Watch

- Last week, Aaron Rodgers tied Dan Marino for sixth in NFL history with his 420th career touchdown pass. Rodgers’ next touchdown pass will tie Philip Rivers for fifth all-time.

- Davante Adams has 546 career receptions, four behind Jordy Nelson for third in franchise history. Assuming he stays healthy, Adams should catch Sterling Sharpe (595) at some point this season for second place. To knock Donald Driver (743) off the top of the leaderboard will require Adams to re-sign rather than depart in free agency this coming offseason.

- With 72 rushing yards, Aaron Jones would move past Eddie Lacy and into 10th place on the franchise list. Jones has 3,364 career rushing yards; Lacy has 3,435.