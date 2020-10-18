Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Follow along all day for the latest developments as the Green Bay Packers play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a showdown of NFC powers.

First Quarter

Packers 10, Buccaneers 0 (48 seconds remaining)

Aaron Jones got behind a block from right tackle Billy Turner to score on first-and-goal from the 1. Three big plays made it happen. Running back Jamaal Williams broke through a big void for a 25-yard run. The Bucs hadn't even allowed a 15-yard run this season. Right guard Lucas Patrick had a key block. Second, on second-and-20, Rodgers found receiver Darrius Shepherd all alone on the right for a gain of 16. Third, on third-and-4 from the 7, Aaron Rodgers scrambled to the 1.

The Packers led 10-0 after the first quarter. It was 9-1 on first downs; Tampa Bay got its initial first down on the final play of the quarter.

Packers 3, Buccaneers 0 (10:27 remaining)

Mason Crosby booted a 39-yard field goal as the Packers once again scored on their opening drive. A 20-yard completion to Aaron Jones converted an initial third-and-20. Rodgers had time and hit Jones with a short pass. Jones stepped out of a diving tackle attempt to pick up the first down. Crossing routes to Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling gained 12 yards apiece to get the ball into scoring position. On first down from 23, Rodgers and Equanimeous St. Brown weren’t on the same page. The incompletion essentially killed the drive.

Kevin King is out, meaning the Packers be down one of their standout cornerbacks to face Tom Brady and standout receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

After intercepting five passes last season, King has allowed only 10 catches this season, according to Pro Football Reference. According to Pro Football Focus, of 99 cornerbacks with at least 80 coverage snaps, King ranks 10th in snaps per reception allowed.

Presumably, Josh Jackson will get the start.

Back after extended absences are two Pro Bowlers, defensive tackle Kenny Clark and receiver Davante Adams.

“It just makes our team better," Clark said on Friday. "We’re two guys who have been waiting to get back on the field and we’re excited about it, just to be out there with our teammates. We’re just going to be out there, and it’s two of some of the best guys on the team. It’s going to be good to have us back.”

