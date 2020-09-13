SI.com
Live Updates: Green Bay Packers at Minnesota Vikings

Bill Huber

MINNEAPOLIS - Follow along all day for the latest from U.S. Bank Stadium as the Green Bay Packers kick off the season at the Minnesota Vikings.

Pregame

- The Vikings aired a video on race in America with the so-called black national anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing," providing the musical backdrop. George Floyd, whose killing at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer fueled months of protests and violence that continue to rage across the nation, was honored before the game.

Both teams were in the locker room when it aired.

Minnesota's players entered the field with the usual pregame video and smoking Viking ship but at greatly reduced decibels.

- Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay’s starting left guard, looks like he will start at right tackle.

- While it is only one of 16 games, history says it is a big one. The 54 Super Bowl winners went 44-9-1 in Week 1 on their way to winning the championship.

Since 1978, when the NFL went to the 16-game schedule, and excluding the strike-interrupted 1982 season, teams that are victorious in Week 1 reach the playoffs 52.2 percent of the time. The losing teams, on the other hand, make the postseason at only a 24.0 percent clip. In fact, more Week 1 winners won division championships (196) than Week 1 losers reached the playoffs (148).

- It is an eerie feeling inside an empty U.S. Bank Stadium. One of the loudest stadiums in the league was so quiet, you could hear the training staff put their players through their pregame warmups.

Pregame Reading

