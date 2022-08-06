Live Updates: Green Bay Packers Family Night

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Follow along all night for live updates from Green Bay Packers Family Night.

Punt Period

Kicking from the 30, Pat O'Donnell blasted one to the 15 and placed it right on the sideline. On the next, he had Romeo Doubs in retreat mode before the rookie finally caught it at the 5.

Of note, incumbent long snapper Steven Wirtel has been a bit low on many of his punt snaps during camp. O'Donnell had to grab one just above the grass.

Red Zone

The No. 1 offense scored one touchdown in seven plays inside the 10-yard line, with Aaron Rodgers' pass getting to Marcedes Lewis just before it could be broken up by linebacker Quay Walker.

Adrian Amos had a pass breakup, De'Vondre Campbell stopped Aaron Jones on a jet-sweep-style pass, backup safety Shawn Davis almost intercepted Rodgers' pass to Allen Lazard and Dean Lowry devoured running back Aaron Jones' run from the 2.

First 11 vs. 11

With starting safety Darnell Savage injured, Vernon Scott joined Adrian Amos at safety. Aaron Rodgers, on the move, threw a nice ball to Juwann Winfree to convert a third-and-3 against Eric Stokes. A play earlier, Stokes had great coverage to prevent a deep completion to Allen Lazard.

The first line, from left to right, was Yosh Nijman, Jon Runyan, Josh Myers, Jake Hanson and Royce Newman. Midway through the series, Newman went to guard and rookie Zach Tom stepped in at right tackle.

Jordan Love's first series did not go well. He threw behind Tyler Davis, allowing safety Dallin Leavitt to prevent the completion. Moments later, Love threw into triple coverage. The pass was almost intercepted by linebacker Isaiah McDuffie, then safeties Innis Gaines and Dallin Leavitt also had chances.

With the third unit, cornerback Donte Vaughn almost had a pick-six against Danny Etling.

Next was a quick field-goal segment, with Gabe Brkic making one from 41 but missing wide left from 45.

One-on-Ones

Of note: Safety Darnell Savage came up limping trying to cover Amari Rodgers. It appears to be his right leg - knee or hamstring, perhaps. When the first 11-on-11 period started, Savage was out of the lineup and Vernon Scott stepped into the lineup. Savage did not go in the locker room, though, so perhaps his immediate absence was precautionary and nothing else.

On the offensive line, left tackle Yosh Nijman earned two wins against Rashan Gary, left guard Jon Runyan got two wins against Kenny Clark, center Josh Myers and Jarran Reed split their two, Dean Lowry overpowered right guard Jake Hanson on one of their two snaps, and Preston Smith beat right tackle Royce Newman twice.

Special Teams

- The night didn’t start well for kicker Gabe Brkic. Following the team’s pregame routine, the last play before heading into the locker room is an extra point. Brkic missed it.

- Amari Rodgers got the first rep on kickoff returns.



- During special teams, left tackle David Bakhtiari played catch with receiver Allen Lazard.

Packers Family Night Injury Report

Outside linebacker Randy Ramsey is the only new name on the injury report. He's out with an ankle injury; it is unknown if it is related to the injury that held him out all of last season.

New Injuries: OLB Randy Ramsey (ankle).

Returned to practice: None.

Old injuries: RB Patrick Taylor (groin), C Cole Schneider (ankle), WR Osirus Mitchell (quad), WR Malik Taylor (shoulder).

Non-Football Injury List: CB Keisean Nixon (groin).

Physically unable to perform list: K Mason Crosby (knee), WR Christian Watson (knee), RB Kylin Hill (knee), LT David Bakhtiari (knee), OL Elgton Jenkins (knee), TE Robert Tonyan (knee).