NFC Championship Live Updates: Packers at 49ers

The Green Bay Packers (14-3) face the San Francisco 49ers (14-3) in today’s NFC Championship Game in Santa Clara, Calif. The winner will advance to Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2. Follow along with live updates here, with the latest information at the bottom, and please join the conversation.

Pregame

Roster move: On Saturday, the Packers added punter JK Scott to the injury report as questionable with, you guessed it, illness. However, rather than fill the vacant 53rd roster spot with an emergency punter, the Packers activated safety Raven Greene from injured reserve. That hinted that Scott was good to go – and indeed he is active for the game. His availability is a big deal. Not only does he punt but he’s the holder for kicker Mason Crosby and had several good holds down the stretch on slightly wayward snaps from Hunter Bradley.

Inactives: Only two players were on the injury reports – Scott and fullback Danny Vitale (knee) for the Packers. With that, both teams’ inactive lists were driven by personnel needs rather than medical decisions.

Green Bay’s inactives are receiver Ryan Grant, running back Dexter Williams, Greene, CB Ka’dar Hollman, Vitale and offensive linemen Alex Light and John Leglue. Why isn't Greene active after being added to the roster? He hasn't played in four months, and the defense has settled in with safety Ibraheim Campbell in the dime linebacker role that Greene manned to start the season and defensive back Chandon Sullivan has thrived as the true dime defender.

The 49ers’ inactives are quarterback C.J. Beathard, running back Jeff Wilson, cornerback Dontae Johnson, tight end Daniel Helm, linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair, receiver Jordan Matthews and defensive lineman Kevin Givens.

Extra points: In last year's NFC Championship Game, the Rams went into New Orleans and beat the Saints. Prior to that, the home team had won five straight NFC title games.

- On plays of 20-plus yards, San Francisco ranked fourth in the league with 78 while giving up a league-best 43. San Francisco’s 20-yard-play margin was the best in the NFL.

- While San Francisco won in Week 12, in games between common opponents, the Packers went 5-0 against Minnesota (twice), Carolina, Seattle and Washington while San Francisco went 4-1 against Seattle (1-1), Carolina, Minnesota and Washington.

- The Packers were outgained in the regular season. Only two teams in NFL history have been outgained but reached the Super Bowl: New England in 2001 and Buffalo in 1993, according to Pro Football Reference.

- As noted by STATS, Rodgers is 0-2 in his playoff career against the 49ers. The only Packers quarterback to lose three postseason starts against one opponent was Brett Favre, who lost to the Cowboys in 1993, 1994 and 1995.

- Logically, the Packers want to get San Francisco into third-and-long. However, according to STATS, Jimmy Garoppolo moved the chains on 36.8 percent of his passes on plays of third-and-8 or longer. That was the second-best mark in the league.

- Can Green Bay’s full-strength offensive line keep the Niners’ pass rush at bay? According to Sports Info Solutions, Rodgers completed 69 percent of his passes with a 101.2 passer rating when not facing pressure. Those numbers fell to 46 percent and 80.9 when pressured.

