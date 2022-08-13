Live Updates: Packers at 49ers in NFL Preseason

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are facing the San Francisco 49ers in Friday night’s preseason opener in Santa Clara, Calif. Follow along all night for updates.

Two Preseason Vantage Points

It was interesting to hear the two viewpoints on the value of the preseason. For general manager Brian Gutekunst, who has to cut his roster to 85 players on Tuesday, 80 players next Tuesday and 53 on Tuesday, Aug. 30, every game rep is priceless.

“The difference between what you do out there on that practice field and then when the lights come on and there’s no coach behind you telling you what’s coming and being able to communicate and perform at the same time, that’s what this game is. The guys that make it in this league and play a long time at a high level, they’re able to handle that environment and those atmospheres. This will be the first and best test to really see these guys. Whether they have good performances or bad performances, it’s what they learn from that and how they carry it over to the two practices and the next game. You guys know, there’s guys every year that maybe don’t do much and maybe struggle in those first few games but, by the time we get to the (final) game, it all comes together and they’re in their comfort zone and now we’re starting to see the true potential of a guy.”

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t worried about the bottom of the depth chart. He’s worried about getting the key players ready for the games. In his mind, there’s infinitely more value in what happens on the practice field. Defensive coordinator Joe Barry will make life much more difficult on Rodgers and Co. than 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans will in this game.

“I’ve said it before, I think the practice reps are as important as the preseason reps. Preseason, you want to be efficient, you want to look good, but there’s almost an expectation of playing well, because it’s very limited defense usually. Now, we used to play Tennessee back in the day, they played their starters and that was more of a game-like situation, and we usually got hammered our second and third teams playing against them. But it’s a lot more vanilla on defense, so I think the practice reps going against our one defense, obviously, been very difficult for us throughout training camp.”

How to Watch Packers at 49ers

When: 7:30 p.m. (Central) Friday.

TV: The game will air on the Packers TV Network, with Kevin Harlan and John Kuhn on the call. The network consists of WTMJ-TV, Milwaukee; WGBA-TV, Green Bay; WQOW/ABC, Eau Claire, Wis.; WXOW/ABC, La Crosse, Wis.; WKOW/ABC, Madison, Wis.; WAOW/ABC, Wausau, Wis.; KQDS/FOX, Duluth, Minn./Superior, Wis.; WLUC-NBC/FOX UP, Escanaba/Marquette, Mich.; WMBD/CBS, Peoria/Bloomington, Ill.; KCCI/CBS, Des Moines, Iowa; KWWL/NBC, Cedar Rapids/Waterloo, Iowa; KTVI/FOX, St. Louis, Mo.; KETV/ABC, Omaha, Neb.; KNDB/BEK, Bismarck, N.D.; KRDK/BEK, Fargo, N.D.; KNDM/BEK, Minot, N.D.; KDLT/NBC, Sioux Falls, S.D.; KYUR/ABC, Anchorage, Alaska; KATN/ABC, Fairbanks, Alaska and KJUD/ABC, Juneau, Alaska.

The game also will air live on NFL Network. That will be the 49ers’ version of the broadcast.

Radio: The call of Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren can be heard on the Packers Radio Network. There’s a new flagship station, with WRNW-FM 97.3 in Milwaukee replacing WTMJ. Click here for the list of affiliates.

