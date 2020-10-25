Live Updates: Packers at Texans

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (4-1) will face the Houston Texans (1-5) at noon Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston. Follow along all day for updates.

First Quarter

Packers 7, Texans 0 (7:15 remaining)

To make up for injuries, Green Bay’s starting offensive line consisted of Billy Turner at left tackle, Rick Wagner at right tackle and the usual interior three of left guard Elgton Jenkins, center Corey Linsley and right guard Lucas Patrick.

On defense, fresh off injured reserve, Kamal Martin started at linebacker alongside Krys Barnes. Without cornerback Kevin King, Josh Jackson started for a second consecutive week. Jackson helped make the play on third-and-1 to force a three-and-out punt on Houston’s opening drive.

Packers 7, Texans 0 (9:21 remaining)

On third-and-goal, Davante Adams shook cornerback Phillip Gaines for an easy 3-yard touchdown. It was Adams’ second catch on third down. On third-and-1 from the 8, he got open on a crossing route, made a difficult catch look easy and moved the chains. The big play was a 17-yard catch and run by Jamaal Williams with 15 yards tacked on via Justin Reid’s helmet-to-helmet hit. The Packers are now 6-for-6 on opening drives this season.

Inactives

If the Packers are going to bounce back from last week’s loss at Tampa Bay, they’ll have to do it without some key starters. Left tackle David Bakhtiari (chest), running back Aaron Jones (groin), cornerback Kevin King (quad), safety Darnell Savage (quad) and defensive tackle Tyler Lancaster (shoulder) are five starters out for the game. So is running back/returner Tyler Ervin (wrist).

Jones didn’t practice on Friday and was listed as questionable. He said he felt his calf get tight during Thursday’s practice. He wanted to play but, as the team showed in Week 4 when receiver Davante Adams was held out against Atlanta, Jones knew the decision wasn’t fully in his hands and there was a big-picture perspective to keep in mind.

“Didn't pay it much attention, and then after and throughout the later parts of the day is when I started to feel it,” Jones said on Friday. “And then came in this morning and we took a look at it. I feel like I'm confident I can play, but I know our trainers and doctors have the players' best interests in mind. I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure I can get out on the field, but it's up to the team doctors.”

Without Bakhtiari, the expectation was the team would move right tackle Billy Turner to left tackle and insert Rick Wagner at right tackle. Turner has done well in three starts at right tackle and Wagner played well in about one-and-a-half games at right tackle early in the season.

The injury to King is a big one, as well. Josh Jackson struggled in King’s place last week. The team could go with Ka’Dar Hollman as the third corner alongside Jaire Alexander and Chandon Sullivan.

